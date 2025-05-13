Liam Payne's Rolex Watch Worth USD 60K Now Available on the Black Market; REPORT

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

It seems that Liam Payne's expensive Rolex watch may not go to his son or family members. Radar outlet reported that a Rolex that belonged to the singer has been listed on the black market. Interestingly, Cheryl Tweedy, who was named as his estate’s administrator, did not put it up for auction on the black market.

A watch collector, who contacted the publication, claimed that a “reputable” Rolex trader offered him one of the singer's watches, which is believed to be worth up to USD 60,000.

The source also said that the dealer boasted that a person close to Payne was selling the watch, which also reportedly comes with an authenticity card in One Direction alum's name, along with a serial number.

The insider shared that given that there was no will, the assets should, “legally pass to his son bear,” with Cheryl acting as a “guardian.” They added that the situation raises severe “legal and emotional concerns, especially considering the sentimental and financial value of the possessions being offloaded.”

Another source, close to the singer, told the outlet that if the sale of the watch can be “pinned down on this person,” and there is no involvement of Cheryl, it will spark a huge legal battle.

As of now, it is unknown if the Rolex that is being sold is the same as the one Payne was wearing on the day he passed away. The Rolex had reportedly gone missing and was not found in his hotel room in Buenos Aires.

As per the publication, the insider stated, “That cannot be the case as there was no will. They have no jurisdiction at the time they took possession of his property and (have) begun selling items.” The source added that what is occurring is not only questionable in legal teams but is also “unethical.”

They added that the items should pass down to Payne’s son or should be sold via a “public charity auction, not behind closed doors for personal gain.”

