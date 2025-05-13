Box Office: Can Vijay Deverakonda make a massive comeback with Kingdom, VD 14 and VD 15?

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda isn’t new to hype. He’s been the talk of the town ever since Pellichoopulu, Arjun Reddy, and Geetha Govindam made him a household name. But lately, things haven’t gone his way. Puri Jagan's Liger flopped. The next outing is Geetha Govindam director's The Family Star, which didn’t do much either. Now, with three new films lined up, including Kingdom, VD14, and VD15, there's a curiosity. Can he turn the tide?

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, is a spy thriller with big plans. It’s supposed to be the first in a two-part series. The teaser got people talking, and the song Hridayam Lopala has racked up millions of views. Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev join Vijay in this one. It was supposed to be released on May 30, but the latest update has that the date might be deferred by a couple of weeks.

VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is said to be set in the British era, in Rayalaseema's backdrop. Rashmika Mandanna is likely to be the lead, though not confirmed. If true, this could be another Geetha Govindam moment. The chemistry worked once. No reason it can’t work again. The setting, if done right, like Rahul and VD's previous film Taxiwala, will work big time.

VD15, or Rowdy Janardhana, is directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. Unlike his earlier rom-coms, this is a full-on rural action film. The announcement poster shows a machete and blood, and the tagline hints at something intense. Vijay playing a rural mass role is new. That freshness might help.

Three films. Three chances. Each one is different. Not every actor gets that. What matters now is timing. If the release plans and promotion are done right, and the content connects, a comeback isn’t impossible. Even fans are waiting for the right film to cheer again for their favorite star. Let's see which film will turn the tides again for the star: Kingdom, VD14, or VD15.

