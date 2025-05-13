Kim Kardashian 'Begged' for her Life During 2016 Paris Robbery, Reveals Stylist Simone Harouche During Testimony in Court

Kim Kardashian’s stylist, Simone Harouche, testified in the 2016 Paris robbery case. When the intruders barged into the media personality’s room during Fashion Week, Kardashian’s childhood friend and stylist was asleep on the first floor of the deluxe suite. Sharing her statements in the court, Harouche revealed that she heard sounds of Kim pleading for her life to the robbers on the floor above.

Upon hearing the sounds, the stylist revealed that she was "horrified" and locked herself in the bathroom. Moreover, the trauma of the incident was so severe that Harouche switched her career and became an interior designer.

While on the stand at the Paris court, Kardashian’s friend revealed, "We've been friends since we were little girls.” According to NBC News, she further stated, “So, when I heard this sound, it was very different, and it woke me up, because it was a sound that I had never heard from Kim. It was terror.”

Getting into the specifics, Harouche said, “What I heard specifically was, ‘I have babies and I need to live. Take everything I need to live.” Amid the chaos of the robbery, the stylist claimed that she texted Kourtney Kardashian, who was in the next room, and the family’s bodyguard for help.

After the incident, Kim Kardashian returned downstairs. As per Reuters, Simone mentioned in her testimony, "She just was screaming and kept saying, we need to get out of here, we need help, what are we going to do if they come back."

Meanwhile, Simone noted that the robbery left her “very fearful,” and for Kim, the incident “changed her life forever.” In the criminal act that was carried out in 2016, the mother of four lost 10 million USD worth of her stuff, including her 4 million USD wedding ring, which she got from Kanye West.

