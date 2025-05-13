Russell Brand Talks About Serious D*ug Addiction Months After Facing S*xual Assault Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction, sexual assault, rape, and sexual misconduct.

Russell Brand opened up about his past drug addictions amid facing sexual assault charges. The comedian took to his social media account to detail his consumption while also citing faith in the holy spirits.

The police officials in April held the English native accountable for rape, indecent assault, and oral rape and pressed two counts of sexual assault. Brand is accused of the crime by four women between 1999 and 2005. Russell denied the allegations.

As for his social media post, the comedian on his Instagram wrote, “I used to take quite a lot of cocaine, crack, heroin, LSD, methamphetamines, ecstasy and marijuana, as well as pharmaceutical drugs, but now I’m lit up by the Holy Spirit.”

Following the case filed against the British native, he took to his X account to share a video. In the clip, Brand mentioned, “When I was young and single, before I had my wife and family, I was a fool.”

He further added, “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was … was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Brand made an appearance at the Westminster magistrate court on May 2 for the first hearing of the case. He was granted conditional bail ahead of the next hearing session, set to be held on May 30. Furthermore, the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct in the 2023 documentary that ran on Channel 4. Brand had denied the accusation before the project was released.

On the professional front, Russell Brand gained popularity with his standup gigs in the 2000s. Moreover, his comic timing got him roles in movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

