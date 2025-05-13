Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany releases in September; can he repeat Dragon's success?

No flashy build-up. No big banners. Just one poster and the buzz has already begun. Pradeep Ranganathan, the Tamil YouTuber-turned-actor, surprised everyone with Love Today and then followed it up with Dragon. He's now back with his third outing, director Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany, hitting the screens on September 18, 2025. Looking at the quirky poster that has Gen-Z energy all over, one question lingers in mind: Can Pradeep score a hat-trick?

Known for blending youthful comedy and drama in films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Vignesh is a kind of right choice for Pradeep. It’s a fitting collaboration, especially for a film that looks like another youthful romantic action-comedy. The poster shows Pradeep and the female lead Krithi Shetty in flashy outfits, taking selfies, and dancing on the streets. If his past two hits are any indication, this vibe works for him.

Pradeep Ranganathan's debut film as a hero, Love Today, became a hit in both its native Tamil and Telugu versions. The film's All India collections stand at approximately Rs. 57 crore. Additionally, it earned $1.10 million from overseas, bringing its global box office total to Rs. 66 crore.

Following this success, his second film as a hero, Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025. It surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi. Dragon collected over Rs. 140 crore in its full run, while Vidaamuyarchi finished with slightly lower earnings.

Cut to the present, for fans of college comedies, quick laughs, and relatable romance, Love Insurance Company is a big bet. All it needs now is to match, or maybe outdo, the craze of Pradeep's previous two outings. Will he score the hat-trick? Let's wait and watch.

