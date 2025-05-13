Channing Tatum Looks Ready for 2nd Marriage Post Jenna Dewan Split; Turns On Son-in-Law Mode With GF Inka Williams’ Dad

Channing Tatum might be caught up playing superhero for Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 6, but he didn't forget his boyfriend duties. Tatum, who recently went official with Inka Williams, just celebrated her father's birthday with the sweetest message.

Williams commemorated her father's 75th birthday by sharing a post honoring him on Instagram on May 11. The 25-year-old model Williams posted a series of vintage family photographs, including clips of their family celebrations.

Even though Tatum did not appear in the photos, he posted a warm comment, calling him a true icon. Williams captioned a stylish photo of his dad when he was young, writing, "75 today. happy life my papa. I am so my fathers daughter. And yes, you too mum."

Tatum wrote, "An Actual legend still walking on this earth. Happy b day you epic human," in the comments.

This recent public exchange between the couple comes weeks after they went Instagram official. On April 26, Williams commemorated Tatum's birthday by posting a collage of their loving moments, where she credited him for being charming, funny, and a positive force in her life.

In February, a source close to the couple told People magazine, "She's great. She has her own life. She's young, but seems older. Channing's doing well. [Inka] makes him happy."

"He's reuniting with Zoë [Kravitz] later this spring for another movie project. It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms," the insider added.

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams first sparked romance rumors when they attended a pre-Oscars party together in Los Angeles on Feb. 28. This came soon after Tatum broke off his engagement to former fiancée Zoë Kravitz at the end of 2024. He also finalized his divorce from his former wife Jenna Dewan in the same year. Next, he is returning to play Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, releasing in May 2026.

