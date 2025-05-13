Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Pay 6000 USD to Observe Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Have S*x? Witness Makes Shocking Claims

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual abuse.

Daniel Phillip, who is a witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case, has recently claimed that he was paid to have s*x with Cassie while the rapper watched the act. The new development comes as a follow-up to the trial on Monday, May 12.

Advertisement

Daniel Phillip recently claimed that he was paid between the range of USD 700 to USD 5,000 or USD 6,000 to be intimate with Cassie, 38, while Diddy, 55, was present and “always sitting in a corner masturb*ting.”

“I didn’t care if I was paid one way or another,” Phillip stated, adding that he sometimes didn’t receive anything if he did not perform s*xually.

As per Daniel Phillip, the first time he had met Cassie for their first alleged s*xual encounter, he claimed that the rapper had answered the door while also inviting him into the room.

Phillip also maintained that Cassie was wearing a lingerie, high heels, dark glasses, and a wig. The female then told Daniel Phillip that his boss had told her to give him USD 200 upon arrival.

Phillip also claimed that Diddy was sitting in the room wearing a bathrobe and a bandanna, and had not said anything while being present.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here’s How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Trial is Being Prepped For By the Court: From Fresh Paint to ‘Unofficial’ Park Seating

The witness then also mentioned that when he gave a massage to Cassie, Diddy “was in the corner immediately masturb*ting.”

Phillip also claimed that during the several occasions when he had s*x with Cassie, Diddy was always present, with the trio allegedly always meeting in hotel suites.

Diddy even asked Daniel Phillip to use more baby oil on several occasions, as per the witness, who even claimed that the now disgraced rapper asked him to role-play before getting intimate with Cassie.

Phillip was the second witness to testify on Monday. The trial had begun earlier this month with Jury Selection.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.