PICS: Ex-British boxing champion Julius Francis becomes Ram Charan's bouncer in London

Ram Charan was recently seen in London, unveiling his wax statue at Madame Tussaud's. As the actor made his way to the event, he was joined by his family and welcomed with huge fanfare.

During his fan meet in London, former British heavyweight boxing champion Julius Francis had met the RRR actor. The ex-boxer, who also worked as a bouncer at the event, asked Charan to honor him by placing a boxing belt on his shoulder.

Advertisement

The pictures of the actor, honoring Julius Francis, surfaced on the internet recently and were even shared by BA Raju’s team.

See the post here:

For those unaware, Julius Francis is a British former professional boxer who was part of various matches from the mid-1990s to the 2000s. In January 2000, Francis had a bout with boxing legend Mike Tyson but lost to him.

Julius Francis has been a 5-time British Heavyweight Champion and 4-time Commonwealth Champion, and was also known for participating in mixed martial arts bouts.

Coming to Ram Charan’s wax statue, the actor was felicitated with the honor as he and his pet buddy, Rhyme, were immortalized. After the unveiling in London, his statue will be transported to Madame Tussaud’s in Singapore.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in director Shankar’s Game Changer. The political action drama featured the story of an honest IAS officer who is set on reforming the political system and making it corruption-free.

Advertisement

With Charan playing dual roles, the film had an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Peddi. The Buchi Babu Sana-directed film is a village-based sports drama about cricket. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead, and Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu are in key roles.

ALSO READ: Is Sarpatta Parambarai 2 still in works? Arya spills details about the sequel