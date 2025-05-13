Fallout Season 3 Officially Confirmed Ahead of Season 2 Release: Here's All We Know

Amazon has officially renewed Fallout for Season 3, even before the second season arrives on Prime Video this December. The announcement was made during Amazon's 2025 Upcoming presentation, confirming that the post-apocalyptic drama series will continue its journey through the wasteland.

Based on Bethesda’s popular Fallout video game franchise, the series has quickly become one of Amazon’s most-watched shows. Moreover, the decision to greenlight a third season was made just days after Season 2 wrapped filming, as per Deadline.

Fallout debuted earlier in 2024 and was a breakout success for Prime Video. According to Amazon, the show reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, making it one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits. Season 1 also earned 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout.”

The Fallout TV series is based on the game’s alternate history, where a nuclear war between the U.S. and China has left the Earth in ruins. Set over 200 years after the bombs fell, the story follows survivors who live in underground Vaults and try to rebuild civilization.

Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, a Vault dweller, and Walton Goggins plays a mutated bounty hunter known as The Ghoul. Other cast members include Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. Season 2 will move the story to the Mojave Desert and New Vegas, a location well-known to fans of the game Fallout: New Vegas.

