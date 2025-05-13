Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Star Tom Cruise Reveals Why Val Kilmer Initially Hesitated to Take Top Gun Role

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Val Kilmer was truly a beloved actor, admired by many. Tom Cruise, for instance, recently reflected on the time he shared the screen with the late star in Top Gun. The Mission: Impossible actor described working with Kilmer as an "exhilarating" experience, recalling their time together fondly.

In a conversation with Sight and Sound magazine for their latest cover story, Tom Cruise, 62, praised Kilmer and his thoughtful approach to acting. He spoke about their collaboration in both 1986’s Top Gun and 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

"First of all, I felt so grateful that he decided to make the film,” the Edge of Tomorrow star shared, speaking of the late Val Kilmer. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Cruise revealed how much effort he put into bringing Kilmer on board, as the actor was initially hesitant. Kilmer had only been slated for a supporting role, which led to his reluctance.

“I was calling his agent, and [director] Tony Scott was hunting him down and meeting him in an elevator, saying, 'Please, Val, please,'” Cruise recalled.

Reflecting on his time with Val Kilmer, Cruise described him as a remarkable actor and a charismatic presence.

Stating that Val Kilmer truly understood how to portray the role of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, the Mummy actor emphasized that Kilmer’s performance was so spot-on that, by the end, Maverick and Iceman had to become friends.

"And I remember those scenes like they were yesterday, acting with him, where he did the bite thing," Tom Cruise reminisced about filming Top Gun with Kilmer.

Reflecting on Kilmer’s time on screen, Cruise acknowledged that while Kilmer’s presence lasted only about 10 minutes, it had a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65 on April 1 due to pneumonia. Tom Cruise will be next seen in Mission: Impossible--The Final Reckoning, set to release on May 17, 2025.

