Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Getting Close But It's Not What You Think; Source Reveals Connection Between Families

Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine is building a heart-warming friendship with Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai Malik as the actor and the supermodel continue to move closer to one another.

Eight-year-old Lea, Cooper's daughter with model Irina Shayk, is "so sweet and gentle" around four-year-old Khai, Hadid's daughter with singer Zayn Malik, a source told People.

Advertisement

Cooper's daughter and Hadid "have a lot in common, and Bradley’s daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai," the insider revealed. As the A Star Is Born actor and Hadid continue to drop crumbs of their romance, their relationship continues to grow deeper, with their families now getting involved.

Most recently, at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet interview with Vogue, Hadid revealed she spent the hectic morning cozying up with Cooper, who helped calm her nerves. "I woke up; I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs," she said.

Cooper shares his daughter Lea with model Irina Shayk, who began dating in 2015 and broke up four years later. Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai, 4, with her ex-boyfriend, One Direction alum Zayn Malik, on September 19, 2020.

Three days later, Hadid posted the news of Khai's arrival on Instagram, captioning, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Advertisement

However, soon she encountered some trouble in paradise, and after dating Zayn for nearly six years, the couple called it quits in 2021. In 2023, Hadid and Cooper were first romantically linked as they were spotted together in a New York City outing.

In January, a source revealed to the outlet that the couple's respective children "spend time together," adding that their dynamic is "very sweet."

Gigi Hadid went Instagram official with Bradley Cooper, posting a picture of the two engaged in a steamy smooch at her 30th birthday bash. Meanwhile, another insider of the outlet said, the couple is "busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters."

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Gigi Hadid Reveals How Boyfriend Bradley Cooper Helped Her Prep, Days After Steamy Birthday Kiss