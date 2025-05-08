Shah Rukh Khan Ting Ling Song Salman Khan Piku Anupamaa Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 Border 2 Salman Khan Sitaare Zameen Par Raid 2 Box Office

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Getting Close But It's Not What You Think; Source Reveals Connection Between Families

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are taking their relationship to the next level, forging connection between their families.

Ipshita Chakraborty
Written by Ipshita Chakraborty , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 08, 2025 | 06:38 PM IST | 15K
Gigi Hadid (CC: Instagram) and Bradley Cooper (CC: Getty images)
Gigi Hadid (CC: Instagram) and Bradley Cooper (CC: Getty images)

Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine is building a heart-warming friendship with Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai Malik as the actor and the supermodel continue to move closer to one another.

Eight-year-old Lea, Cooper's daughter with model Irina Shayk, is "so sweet and gentle" around four-year-old Khai, Hadid's daughter with singer Zayn Malik, a source told People.

Advertisement

Cooper's daughter and Hadid "have a lot in common, and Bradley’s daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai," the insider revealed. As the A Star Is Born actor and Hadid continue to drop crumbs of their romance, their relationship continues to grow deeper, with their families now getting involved.

Most recently, at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet interview with Vogue, Hadid revealed she spent the hectic morning cozying up with Cooper, who helped calm her nerves. "I woke up; I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs," she said.

Cooper shares his daughter Lea with model Irina Shayk, who began dating in 2015 and broke up four years later. Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai, 4, with her ex-boyfriend, One Direction alum Zayn Malik, on September 19, 2020.

Three days later, Hadid posted the news of Khai's arrival on Instagram, captioning, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Advertisement

However, soon she encountered some trouble in paradise, and after dating Zayn for nearly six years, the couple called it quits in 2021. In 2023, Hadid and Cooper were first romantically linked as they were spotted together in a New York City outing.

In January, a source revealed to the outlet that the couple's respective children "spend time together," adding that their dynamic is "very sweet."

Gigi Hadid went Instagram official with Bradley Cooper, posting a picture of the two engaged in a steamy smooch at her 30th birthday bash. Meanwhile, another insider of the outlet said, the couple is "busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters."

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Gigi Hadid Reveals How Boyfriend Bradley Cooper Helped Her Prep, Days After Steamy Birthday Kiss

About The Author
Ipshita Chakraborty
Ipshita Chakraborty
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Ipshita is an Entertainment Journalist at Pinkvilla with an M.Phil in English Literature. They speci...

Advertisement

Latest Articles