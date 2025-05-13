Kim Kardashian Arrives at Paris Court for Testimony in 2016 Heist Trial Alongside Kris Jenner: PICS

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Palais de Justice court in Paris on Tuesday to testify about the robbery in her hotel room almost nine years ago. Before taking the stand, she spoke to her attorneys outside the court and waved at the cameras as she made her way in.

Donning a low-cut black suit jacket and a long black skirt, she smiled from ear to ear and flaunted her diamond necklace, which was seemingly a dig at the robbers who stole items worth 10 million USD from her Parisian hotel in October 2016.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner, her mother, was right next to her when the makeup mogul reached the court.

Check out the pictures below!

All We Know About The Trial!

On October 3, 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. After an intense investigation, 12 suspects were arrested on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.

Five people who are facing trial are Yunice Abbas, Aomar Ait Khedache, Harminv Ait Khedache, Didier Dubreucq, and Marc-Alexandre Boyer. One out of the 12 suspects has died, while another has a medical condition that prevents their involvement. The remaining five defendants are charged with complicity in the heist or the unauthorised possession of a weapon.

Here's a list of things that were stolen from Kardashian's hotel room, according to police reports:

• Two diamond Cartier bracelets

• A gold and diamond Jacob necklace

• Diamond earrings by Lauren Schwartz

• Yanina earrings

• Three gold Jacob necklaces

• Little bracelets, jewels, and rings

• A Lauren Schwartz diamond necklace

• A necklace with six little diamonds

• A necklace with Saint spelled out in diamonds

• A cross-shaped diamond-encrusted Jacob cross

• A yellow gold Rolex watch

• Two yellow gold rings

• An iPhone 6 and a BlackBerry

Advertisement

The only thing recovered by the police was the diamond-encrusted cross, which the robbers dropped on the street while escaping.

ALSO READ: Sofía Vergara Expresses Frustration Over Awards Snub for Griselda; Takes Dig at Jodie Foster for 'Winning Everything'