Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Paris Court During Testimony in 2016 Robbery Trial; Here's Everything She Said

Kim Kardashian testifies in the 10 million USB robbery case. The mother of four took the stand in the Paris court and recalled the incident of 2016 while breaking down in front of the judge and the attorneys. Previously, too, the media personality appeared nervous as she stepped into the court and was comforted by her mother, Kris Jenner.

In her statements during the testimony, Kardashian detailed how the masked men barged into her room while she was away in a European city for the fashion week. The SKIMS owner went on to recall that the robbers tied her up and put her in the bathtub before robbing her.

Amongst the jewelry, the criminals also stole her wedding ring, which was worth 4 million USD, that she got from her then-husband, Kanye West.

Kim went on to tell the court, “I came to Paris for Fashion Week and Paris is always a place that I love so much. I always felt really safe.” Further, while tearing up, the media personality shared that she saw the intruders entering the hotel, and thought they were police officers.

The two judges in the case have indicted 12 people in connection with the robbery. The sources confirm to the news portal that the defendants will be tried for the crime committed with a weapon. According to the media reports, Kardashian was held at gunpoint by one of the men before she was tied up and begged for her life.

Earlier, the businesswoman had opened up about the incident in March 2017, in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She recalled that the masked men were demanding her ring while tying her up. She also revealed to her sisters that she thought she was "going to die".

So far, two of the defendants have admitted to the charges, and the rest have denied the allegations.

