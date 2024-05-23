Cassie Ventura Talks About Sean Diddy Combs’ Abuse After Footage Goes VIRAL; Here’s What She Revealed In Statement

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse, rape and domestic violence.

Cassie Ventura speaks out for the first time since a 2016 video of her physical abuse by Sean Diddy Combs surfaced online. Ventura took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her family and well-wishers for their support during tough times. Ventura went on to talk about domestic violence and how the scars left by Combs are still healing.

The singer first made an allegation against Diddy Combs when she filed a lawsuit against him for raping and sex trafficking her over 10 years that the duo was together.

Statement released by Cassie Ventura

On her Instagram account, Venture dropped a statement that she is thankful to each one of them who supported her in the journey. The singer stated, “Thank You for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now."

She further added, "But this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down into someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past."

Ventura further claimed that her healing journey is never-ending and that the support from her well-wishers means everything to her.

However, the rapper denied the claims made by Cassie Venture. On December 6, Diddy Combs claimed, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and leave my legacy.” The statement was retrieved by the representatives of People Magazine.

The statement by Sean Combs reads, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

What did Cassie Ventura say about dealing with trauma?

While filing the lawsuit against her ex, Ventura addressed the abuse and trauma in front of the media. The singer shared, “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

In her statement to the media, Cassie claimed that the trauma was too deep and that it would take time to heal from the incidents. Moreover, the Step Up 2 actress claimed that she would want to lend a helping hand to those who go through abuse, as she did.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

