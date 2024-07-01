'Catherine Didn't Go Because': Why Kate Middleton Skipped Taylor Swift's UK Show While William & Kids Attended? Former Royal Correspondent Explains

Last week during Taylor Swift’s London shows, Prince William showed his dance moves as he attended the Eras Tour along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. While they also took a photo with Swift, Princess Kate Middleton was absent. Middleton is dealing with one of the hardest times, no doubt about it, but for what actual reason, she did not come along with Prince William and their kids to the concert? Former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae sheds light on this.

Why Kate Middleton was absent from Taylor Swift’s show?

Prince William attended the show, it was their second outing after joining the Trooping the Color event on June 15 where Kate Middleton also joined them from the balcony. And, that was her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

Regarding her absence from the concert, former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae spoke with The Sun’s Royal correspondent and said that it was a “sensible” decision.

He said that since Catherine is still in the recovery process it's understandable why she chose not to go. He also added that to see her back during Trooping the Color was so nice and she looked sensational there.

“I can understand why Catherine didn't go because she's still recovering.” He also said that in his opinion it was the right decision that those two stayed away.

A photo of the royal family posing with the singer was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account. On the other hand, Swift also posted another photo to her own account, one that also featured boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Will Kate Middleton attend the future Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift will be performing a few more shows at Wembley Stadium in August. It seems unlikely that Kate Middleton will make an appearance in the stands, for those who were wondering.

"Princess Kate is not expected to attend any future Taylor concerts," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Her attendance in the King's Trooping the Colour ceremony does not suggest that she will soon resume her full schedule of public appearances.

When can we expect to see Kate Middleton in public again? She is scheduled to appear at a few more events this summer. In her own words, the Princess of Wales expressed her desire "to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

