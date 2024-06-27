Are Prince William And Kate Middleton Encouraging Charlotte, Louis To Avoid Royal Roles? Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton are next in line to the British throne after King Charles III’s reign. Thus, the future of the monarchy rests in the royal couple’s hands who will play a pivotal role in shaping the generation.

Having said that, there has been speculation that Prince William and Middleton are willing to excuse their younger children from serving the British Royal family as working royals. While the Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t confirmed anything, sources insinuate what the royal couple might be up to.

What are Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans for their children?

In light of the many royal exits under King Charles’s reign and with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as royals, the British Royal family is expected to be streamlined in the future, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Simultaneously, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, both 42, reportedly want to protect their younger children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, from being bogged down by royal duties all their lives, per RadarOnline.com. A former Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace staffer told The Daily Beast that the two siblings are “encouraged to not become working royals.”

"The working assumption is that the younger two children will get on and do their own thing,” the insider added.

A family friend of the British monarchy weighed in on Prince William’s wish to shorten the list of working royals in the future saying that when older working royals retire, he will not be inviting anyone new to take up the duties. However, the family friend could not comment on the Prince of Wales’ plans for his children.

A friend of William and Kate’s said the logical thing to do when born into the royal family is “to leave it.” While the friend seemed to know much about the royal couple’s direct priorities, they noted that the children are the royal couple's “whole lives” and would not want them to suffer the similar fate of the “spare problem” which allegedly ruptured Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship.

“I think they want to find a practical solution to the ‘spare’ problem that has bedeviled the family for generations,” the friend reflected.

What have Prince William and Kate Middleton planned for their kids?

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children, Prince George, 10, Prince Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. While George does not seem to have an option but to serve the British Royal Family, who shall be the future king someday, his younger siblings could potentially have the freedom to live their lives on their own terms. At least, that’s what their parents have planned.

"The children have been kept at arm’s length from royal life. They are exposed to the minimum possible publicity, and that is a deliberate strategy to let Charlotte and Louis choose their own destiny," a source confirmed, per RadarOnline.com.

They also offered an insight into Prince William’s stance on his estranged bond with Prince Harry saying the former was devastated, blaming, in part, the monarchy system that deems one sibling less important than the other.

