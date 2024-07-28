Chace Crawford Reveals Which of His Gossip Girl Co-Stars Will 'Fit Right in' The Boys Universe; Find Out

Every year at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, Crawford, 39, jokingly suggested that his costars Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl should join the growing cast of superheroes on Prime Video. He said either Badgley or Westwick would be perfect, and while Badgley, 29, does, Westwick, 37, particularly does merge perfectly into the darkness of The Boys.

“It’d have to be Ed or Penn, you know what I mean? It’d have to be one of them,” Crawford told People, adding that Westwick, 37, especially “would fit right in that world.”

It looks like Crawford ‘s going to have some fun crossovers between the Upper East Side glitz and Upper East Side gritty Boys!

Chace Crawford envisions Ed Westwick as a comical dark batman in The Boys universe

It’s interesting what Chace Crawford, who at the moment is portraying The Deep on The Boys and used to be Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, has to say about the possible interaction between the two shows. He wants it to have Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl fame as a dark Batman-esque character perhaps as a comical take on the everyday superhero.

“He'd be a funny … he could be Batman,” the star told PEOPLE. “Batman, or like a play on Batman would be really, really funny. You know what I mean? Like a dark Batman.”

Crawford conveniently omitted roles for other Gossip Girl stars including Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) or Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) which means that we have no idea what their superhero counterparts might be. As for the potential show, Penn Badgley, who was Dan Humphrey, could have a different but no less interesting story if he became part of the show.

During Comic-Con, Chace Crawford stated that he would be back as The Deep in Gen V, a second season of the original series, The Boys. He is expected to be part of a cast of actors who featured in the original series such as Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P. J. Byrne.

The Boys to conclude with an epic fifth season and a new prequel

In addition to its fifth season, The Boys will conclude its run with the show Vought Rising: A Prequel to Gen V. During the fourth season premiere, showrunner, Eric Kripke formally announced that he always intended for the series to have five seasons.

Showrunner Eric Kripke stated on X (formerly Twitter) before the fourth season premiere in June that this was "always my plan."

“I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought,” he wrote. “Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax with a nod to the evil corporation at the centre of his series.”

Fans can stream the first four seasons of The Boys on Prime Video and all six seasons of Gossip Girl on Max.

