The Boys Season 4 Blooper Reel Unveiled During SDCC 2024; WATCH

We're in for a much-needed laugh because a blooper reel from The Boys Season 4's very serious ending has arrived. The Boys made their way to Comic-Con 2024, where they set up a fun panel in Hall H. The cast of The Boys charmed and played silly before treating us to some amazing treats, like a blooper reel from season four.

The Boys season 4 light-hearted blooper reel released

The fourth season of the popular Prime Video series concluded on July 18, featuring an episode that underwent a title change from "Assassination Run" to "Season 4 Finale" after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13.

In this episode, key political figures President-elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) and Vice President-elect Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) became assassination targets. The tension escalated when Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) used his superpowers, acquired through Temp V, to kill Neuman. Singer was implicated in the crime, leading to Speaker of the House Calhoun (David Andrews) ascending to the presidency and imposing martial law.

To complicate matters further, Calhoun authorized hundreds of superheroes, putting Homelander in charge. This enabled the villainous Supe to detain anyone opposing the nation's rule of law.

In a lighter turn of events, just over a week after the intense finale of The Boys Season 4, Prime Video released a blooper reel showcasing the cast's antics and outtakes on set.

About the blooper reel

From the entire clip, full of funny and silly moments, one really gets a feel for the lighthearted atmosphere on the set of The Boys. The actors make this series seem to be a truly pleasurable shoot, from flubbing their lines to making outrageous remarks.

Even Jensen Ackles, whose character Soldier Boy was shown only briefly at the end of the finale in a comatose state, participated in the antics for the camera.

The blooper reel included almost every cast member. This includes Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Nathan Mitchell, and Chace Crawford.

Additionally, Giancarlo Esposito appeared in the blooper reel. He returned this season in Episode 5 as a guest star, reprising his role as the former Vought CEO, Stan Edgar.

