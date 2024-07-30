‘I Will Owe Him Probably Forever’: Channing Tatum Thanks Ryan Reynolds For Reviving His Marvel Character Gambit

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine!

Channing Tatum says he’ll forever be indebted to Ryan Reynolds for reviving his character Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, spent four years developing a standalone film for X-Men mutant Gambit, but it never came to fruition. The actor finally got to debut the character he worked so long developing!

Channing Tatum shares a heartwarming post for Ryan Reynolds

The Gambit movie, which was being developed at 20th Century Fox, fell through after the studio merged with Disney in 2019. The character made it to the big screen in Deadpool and Wolverine, and the Fly Me To The Moon actor has Reynolds to thank.

In a post, Tatum shared a then-and-now picture of him and the Deadpool star posing together at Comic-Con. One was from nearly a decade ago when Reynolds first previewed Deadpool, and the other was last weekend when the Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than @VancityReynolds,” the actor wrote. Tatum admitted that he thought he’d lost Gambit “forever” but Reynolds “fought” to bring him and the character back.

“I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy,” he added.

Channing Tatum praised Deadpool & Wolverine director

The Step Up actor had some praises left for the Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. “Truly such a brilliant creator on every single level,” he wrote about Levy. Tatum also called the film a “masterpiece” and “pure badass joy.”

“I was literally screaming in the theater. LFG!!” he added. The third sequel of the Deadpool franchise was a rollercoaster ride from start to end! The insane marketing and teases of new surprising elements had already created massive hype, and the film lived up to it!

Apart from Tatum, the cameos included Chris Evans as The Human Torch from Fantastic Four, Dafne Keen as Laura Howlett, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Henry Cavill as Wolverine, and Wesley Snipes as Blade. Special mention goes to Blake Lively and Matthew McConaughey, who lend their voices to Lady Deadpool and Cowboy Deadpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters!