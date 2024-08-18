Blink Twice Actor Channing Tatum Visits Salem With His Daughter Everly: 'It Was Just The Coolest Thing...'

Channing Tatum recently enjoyed his trip with his family to Salem. The actor explored some of its spooky and historic sites with Witch City Walking Tours. The owner of the tour company revealed how Tatum had a fun time with his daughter Everly, who accompanied him during the tour. Read on further to know more details!

Channing Tatum was previously married to his Step Up film co-star, Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares his 11-year-old daughter Everly. According to People magazine, Tatum took his daughter, Everly, to Salem, Massachusetts, this month for a spooky summertime adventure.

The actor spent three memorable days in Salem, which is known for its eerie history and as the site of the infamous 1692 Witch Trials, where he explored the town's historic and haunted locations with Witch City Walking Tours. Beth Crowley (the owner of Witch City Walking Tours) told Boston.com that Everly is "very interested in Halloween and witchcraft, and this was just a trip for her."

Crowley emphasized that the entire tour was crafted and curated for Tatum’s daughter, saying, "Which I think is amazing. It shows character." The owner further mentioned that the actor was "just amazing" with his daughter during the tour, revealing that he was holding her hand, hugging her, and joking with her. She said it was the "coolest thing" to witness.

The outlet noted that Crowley shared Tatum was particularly captivated during their visit to the Witch House. She described her experience with them as feeling like hanging out with friends, noting they never felt like they were with celebrities, adding, "he’s so gracious and so down to earth."

As per the publication, the father-daughter duo's tour included their visits to the Peabody Essex Museum, the Witch Dungeon Museum, Gallows Hill Theatre, and the Rebecca Nurse Homestead and Samuel Parris archaeological site in Danvers, among other places.

Earlier this year, his ex-wife Dewan talked about her experience co-parenting their daughter with Tatum. In a previous interview with Romper, she described it as an ongoing journey where one learns and improves over time. She said that her daughter, Everly, will always be her "top priority," and she puts her first, noting, "That's how I can manage all hard things."

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum's upcoming psychological thriller Blink Twice will be released in theaters on August 23, 2024. In the movie, he plays the role of Slater King, a billionaire tech mogul.