Chappell Roan Calls Out 'Predatory Behavior' from Fans; Says 'Women Don’t Owe You Sh**'

Chappell Roan recently announced that she’s setting strict boundaries with her fans. She explained that some fans' behavior, which she described as “predatory behavior disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior," has become too common, particularly for women in the public eye. Roan emphasized that she wants to enjoy normal activities like hanging out with friends, going to the movies, and feeling safe.

On August 23, the singer shared a message on Instagram, asking fans to respect her boundaries regarding unwanted physical and social interactions. She wrote in the post, “For the past 10 years, I've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very, very long time; I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s—."

The Good Luck, Babe! singer continued, “I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child. I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Chappell also emphasized that when she’s on stage, in drag, at work events, or doing press, she’s “at work.” However, in other situations, she’s “clocked out” and not working. She clarified, “I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out—just because they're expressing admiration.”

Advertisement

She expressed frustration with the expectation that women in her position should simply “suck it up” and accept bad behavior because they chose to be famous. Chappell compared this to a woman being harassed for wearing a short skirt, stating that it’s not the woman’s fault; it’s the harasser’s responsibility to respect her.

Chappell Roan also shared that she wants to do normal things like everyone else and feel safe while doing them. She asked fans to stop touching her, stop being inappropriate with her family and friends, and stop making assumptions about her. She ended her message by thanking her supporters and expressing that while she loves her fans, there’s a part of herself she wants to keep private.

A few days ago, Chappell spoke about the "creepy behavior" she’s faced as her fame has grown. In two TikTok videos, she described feeling "harassed" and mentioned her family being "stalked," bullied online, and yelled at from car windows.

Advertisement

Chappell's debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, reached number one on the Official Chart in early August. Her TikTok posts have been viewed over 12 million times. In one video, she said, "I don't care that it's normal. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job and the career field I've chosen. That does not make it OK."

Chappell is a top pop star this year, with her song Good Luck, Babe! gaining popularity in the US and internationally. Stars like Adele and Lady Gaga have praised her, with Adele calling her "phenomenal" and "spectacular."

Chappell also points out how strange it is that people think they know her just because they follow her online or listen to her music. In her post, she clarifies that she’s not targeting any specific person or event but sharing her own feelings and experiences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Will Have To Patch Up To Save Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Report