'The Real Doozy': Lance Bass Reveals He Has Type 1.5 Diabetes Years After Being Misdiagnosed With Similar Condition

Lance Bass has won the hearts of many people by being a former member of NSYNC, however, the talented artist was suffering from a disease that was not even present in his body. The It’s Gonna Be Me artist was previously misdiagnosed with type 2 diabetes, but in reality, Bass had type 1.5 diabetes.

Reflecting on his routine and how he suffered during his struggling days the Tearin' Up My Heart singer came forth talking in a social media video.

Taking to Instagram, Lance Bass opened up about how he was once misdiagnosed with another type of diabetes.

The I Want You Back singer stated in the video which was uploaded on July 24 that he was having a difficult time in getting control over his glucose levels. Bass continued that when he was first diagnosed, he was struggling even when he made adjustments to his diet, while also taking medication and having a routine that included working out. He was seen all stressed out while talking about it adding that things were not working out.

However, in the same video, Lance Bass came up with an exciting emotion stating, "But, get ready for the real doozy,” as he recently got to know that he had type 1.5 diabetes.

As per the Mayo Clinic, type 1 and type 1.5 diabetes fall in the same category which is latent autoimmune diabetes of adults (LADA). It begins in adulthood and slowly starts getting worse with time.

It happens as the pancreas stops producing insulin, because of the autoimmune process damages cells in the pancreas.

The website also states that people with LADA are sometimes diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mistakenly. As per the website of Mayo Clinic, people who suffer from this type of diabetes, eventually are prescribed insulin shots.

While talking to PEOPLE back in March, Lance Bass mentioned that he had developed his diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled that at times he would become thirsty and also feel super lethargic almost the whole time.

Opening up to Yahoo! Life, during an interview the This I Promise You singer stated that he felt frustrated because nothing was working on his health. The reason was clear when he knew that he had type 1.5 and not type 2 diabetes.

