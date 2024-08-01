Chrissy Teigen Praises Nick Jonas For His Kindness Toward Son Miles, 6, Following His Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles is receiving a lot of support and encouragement ever since the author, model, and mom of four revealed his oldest son’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis on Instagram. Among the supporters is one well-known name, Nick Jonas. The pop star, who is 1/3 of the Jonas Brothers band, also suffers from the same autoimmune medical condition as Miles, 6.

On Wednesday, July 31, after Teigen shared her son’s diagnosis on Instagram, a user commented in support of the young kid, noting that his two brothers have Type 1 and so does Nick Jonas. Referencing Teigen directly, the individual said, “Your son should go meet bad a** people and see he's not alone and can still accomplish anything. It's scary but it becomes second nature, and you guys will rock it.”

To the well-wisher, Teigen informed that her son had already met Nick Jonas and he “was so kind to him.” The Cravings cookbook author added, “We were so lucky to run into him.”

Jonas, for the unversed, has been invariably vocal about living with Type 1 diabetes for the larger part of his life. In a video shared last November, the Leave Before You Love Me singer detailed how his family saved his life by noticing signs of his Type 1 diabetes early on.

The singer-songwriter also shared his experience of living with the condition for several years with People in 2021, saying it took him a while to figure out certain things initially but now, after so many years, he has a fairly good grip on it. Jonas, at the time, however, admitted to the publication that he wished he had someone to look up to when he was diagnosed at such a young age. He added that he now aspires to be that role model for young people living with the condition.

Fans began speculating about Miles’ diagnosis after Teigen shared a picture of herself with her son and daughter Luna attending the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. As Miles held up a sign for USA gymnast Simone Biles in a short-sleeved shirt in the said picture, the glucose monitor on his upper arm caught the attention of netizens.

On Wednesday, July 31, Teigen thanked her fans and followers for sending positive messages her way amid her son’s diagnosis. She, who also shares son Wren Alexander, 13 months, and daughter Esti Maxine, 18 months, with husband John Legend, noted that the parents have been relying on a book called Year One with Type One to help Miles with his diagnosis.

