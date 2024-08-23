Conan O'Brien Reveals He Was Jokingly Offered THIS Part In White Lotus 3 By Creator Mike White; Deets Inside

Mike White, the creator of the show The White Lotus mentions that he receives many celebrity requests to be cast in his show but few get the opportunity and one was Conan O’Brien. During his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend on August 19 Conan narrated that he met White while shooting his HBO show, Conan O’Brien Must Go to Bangkok Thailand.

"I was in Bangkok, I don't remember how long ago now, shooting for our travel show," O'Brien said as he began the story. "Then not long ago, I ran into — before you guys started shooting White Lotus — I run into none other than Mike White in a restaurant. And we start chatting, because we've met each other once or twice before, and he's a very funny, cool guy."

There was a chance meeting with Mike White at a restaurant in Bangkok before shooting the new season of The White Lotus. They have known each other since they have met a few times before; according to O’Brien, White is funny and cool. O’Brien saw the face and mentioned that he had a good experience in Thailand and if there is any role for him in the next season then he will be around.

White was quick to reply, “You know, there's a lot of s*x work there. And I said, I could do that. I could play a part where I'm a sex [worker], you know, a male gigolo or something."

Advertisement

During the podcast Walton Goggins also participated and, following his bright words this is the last podcast you will ever do Conan, he supported White.

O'Brien asked the Fallout star, "Do you think that – when I'm saying, do you think I could play that part, or do you think I actually could be a g*golo?"

"I think you could do both. I think you could play that part, and you could be that person in real life," Goggins replied, and O'Brien said, "I appreciate that."

ALSO READ: Chimp Crazy TRAILER: Tiger King Director's New Series Explores Tonia Haddix And Other Chimp Moms

For the third season of The White Lotus, Walton Goggins will be starring alongside several other equally talented actors such as Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, and Natasha Rothwell from season 1.

"I can't believe that we're in the middle of it right now, and all of these relationships and all of these friendships are just being cemented with all of these experiences that we're having."

Advertisement

In June, Goggins shared with PEOPLE that the cast was deeply immersed in filming in Thailand, enjoying the process and building strong relationships. Although he was careful not to reveal too much about the upcoming season, he hinted that the script for season 3 covers a wide range of themes. Goggins suggested that the season will have a specific and impactful resonance for a broad audience.

"Mike [White] himself has said what he's said about season one and what that represents and what season two represents," he said. "Season three, without putting words in his mouth, will represent something very, very, very specific and, for my money, will resonate deeply to a very big audience, and certainly with the fans of what he does."

Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda in season 1, also teased that season 3 will be highly engaging and satisfying. She mentioned that fans would be pleased with the new season.

Advertisement

The White Lotus season 3 is set to premiere on HBO in 2025. In the meantime, viewers can catch up on seasons 1 and 2, which are available for streaming on Max.

ALSO READ: Veteran Hollywood Star John Aprea Passes Away Of Natural Causes; Actor Was 83