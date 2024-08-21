Conan O’Brien Reveals Nominating Himself To Play THIS Role In The White Lotus Season 3

Conan O’Brien recently shared on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, that he tried to land a role in season three of The White Lotus.

On the August 19 podcast episode with Walter Goggins, the 61-year-old comedian said that he bumped into the show’s creator, Mike White, at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, over a year ago. O'Brien said, “We start chatting because we’ve met each other once or twice before and he’s a very funny, cool guy. I said, ‘Hey, so the next season of The White Lotus, you’re going down to Thailand, right?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘I was there. I had a great time. I made a lot of friends.’”

Conan then said, “I said, ‘If there’s a part for me, I’m available." he described Mike White's funny response, “He looked at me and he said, ‘You know, there’s a lot of sex work there,'” O’Brien recalled of their conversation. “And I said, ‘I could do that.’ … I could play a part where I’m a male gigolo or something.” Walton Goggins, who is part of the season three cast, told O'Brien, “Yes, you could do that. I believe that you could do that.”

In early August, HBO released a preview of The White Lotus Season 3, giving a sneak peek into the new season. The short video showcases a glamorous resort and features returning cast member Natasha Rothwell.

ALSO READ: Is Oscar Wilde’s the Picture of Dorian Gray Getting a TV Adaptation? Here’s All We Know

ALSO READ: 'The New Anchor Being': Deadpool & Wolverine Star Ryan Reynolds Thanks Rob Delaney In a Touching Post

Carrie Coon, who was filming the season at the time, teased the theme in an April interview on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast. She mentioned that creator Mike White had previous seasons focused on money and sex, and this one will explore death. Coon added that the setting in a Buddhist country adds depth to the theme and has personal significance for her.

Advertisement

The show, known for exploring the lives of various guests and staff over a week, will feature a star-studded cast including Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Scott Glenn, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Tayme Thapthimthong, Nicholas Duvernay, Charlotte Le Bon and Arnas Fedaravičius.

Season three of The White Lotus, set at a luxury resort in Thailand, is expected to premiere in 2025.

ALSO READ: Did Viral 'Hawk Tua Girl' Reject Yung Gravy's Date Request? Rapper Has THIS To Say