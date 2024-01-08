Golden Globe Awards 2024: Margot Robbie dedicates award to people who glammed up to see the Barbie movie; WATCH

Barbie clenched the first ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award at the 81st Golden Globes which took place on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California.

The illustrious award show debuted the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category this year which Barbie won, thanks to its lucrative box office achievement. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s take on the classic toy dolls was up against tough contenders like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros, and Taylor Swift: The Ears Tour.

Margot Robbie dedicates the first-ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award to moviegoers

If you went to watch Barbie the Movie in theaters, none other than Barbie herself has a message for you. As Margot Robbie accepted the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement with the team of Barbie, she thanked all the people on the planet who went to the theaters to watch Barbie, one of the biggest films of the year.

“Thank you, we would like to dedicate this award to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth, the movie theaters,” Margot who played the lead role and executive produced Barbie the Movie said.

Adding to her comments, Greta Gerwig, writer and director of the film said, “Thank You to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen.” She also called the movie “the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion” she had ever seen.

Barbie’s triumph at the Golden Globes did not come as a surprise and definitely not in this particular category. The fantasy film based on toy dolls Barbie and Ken made a whopping $1.4 billion worldwide.

Margot Robbie danced the night away in a Barbie-themed outfit

Margot Robbie is not yet tired of the color pink and neither are we. The Australian actress turned heads at the 2024 Golden Awards as she arrived at the award ceremony in a custom Armani hot pink gown. Margot’s dress reportedly took inspiration from 1977’s Superstar Barbie. In an interview on the red carpet she revealed that she was “actually feeling” feeling like a Superstar Barbie herself.

