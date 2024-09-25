Dancing With The Stars Season 33: Which Contestants Ended Up In Double Elimination During Oscars Night? Find Out

Dancing with the Stars. Season 33's first theme night was a beautiful Oscars Night featuring classic Hollywood moments and iconic movie songs. The night saw terrific performances, intense competition, and a double elimination that saw two celebrities leave the dance floor. Here are some of the most memorable moments and which stars left the Mirrorball Trophy competition.

Oscars Night began with Hollywood chaos as the stars made their way down the DWTS red carpet, adding to the excitement for the season's first theme night. The evening began with Jenn Tran of The Bachelorette dancing a tango to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody from The Great Gatsby.

Jenn and her partner Pasha faced an unexpected technical glitch as the music failed to play throughout their dance. Despite this challenge, they showed their resilience and completed their performance, earning a 19 out of 30. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised their determination, stating, "It's tough to keep going when you can't hear the beat, but you did it."

Among the standout performers was Disney star Chandler Kinney, who wowed the judges with her rumba to Barbie's What Was I Made For? Chandler and her partner Brandon had the highest score of the night, with 24 out of 30. Judge Derek Hough praised her smooth and emotional performance, calling it elegant and beautifully controlled.

On the other end, convicted scammer Anna Delvey struggled with the quickstep to KT Tunstall's Suddenly I See from The Devil Wears Prada. Anna stated that dancing was more complicated than it appeared, saying, “The hardest thing about dancing is jumping around.” Her friend Julia Fox saw her performance, earning 17 out of 30, and begged people to show Anna some grace.

The night was filled with tributes, with actor Reginald VelJohnson performing a paso doble to Ode to Joy to celebrate his part in Die Hard.

VelJohnson, dressed in a police uniform similar to his character's, recalled his time working with co-star Bruce Willis, stating, “It was my first big film, and Bruce was very kind to me. I always thank him for that.” However, the judges thought his performance lacked technique and gave him a 15 out of 30.

Stephen Nedoroscik, an Olympic gymnast, channeled his inner superhero with a Superman-inspired foxtrot. Stephen's vibrant routine thrilled the judges, scoring 22 out of 30. However, Bruno Tonioli said, “You need to channel your excited energy better in the coming weeks.”

Another highlight was Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher's Dirty Dancing-inspired salsa with partner Alan, which included complex lifts and earned them a score of 21 out of 30.

The night ended with a surprise double elimination, sending Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling home. Despite their best efforts, neither star received enough votes or impressed the judges to advance in the competition. Host Julianne Hough asked Anna what she would take away from her experience on the show, to which she replied, "Nothing," ending on a memorable note.

