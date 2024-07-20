Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Xander's Mother Arrives To Reveal a Secret That Threatens Theresa's Plans

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Monday, July 22, Days of Our Lives brings exciting drama. Xander's mother arrives in town, and she knows a secret that Theresa desperately wants to keep hidden.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Xander didn’t want his mom at his wedding, but he only agreed because Sarah insisted. When Sarah couldn’t find her, Xander was relieved. However, Bonnie invited her anyway, and now she's here. She knows the truth about who Victor’s real long-lost son is.

If Xander’s mother reveals that Xander is Victor’s son, then Alex isn’t. This will be a big blow to Alex, who enjoyed the perks of being a Kiriakis heir. It will be even worse for Theresa. She planned to marry the Kiriakis heir and faked the document naming Alex as the heir. If Alex finds out she lied, Theresa could end up with nothing. Should we feel sorry for her?

Meanwhile, Stefan and Brady are drowning their sorrows. Stefan is upset about Gabi, and Brady is sad about Theresa. Stefan is also a bit sad about Ava. Does Brady know Theresa might be available again soon?

