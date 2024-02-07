Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: What Unfolds in the Secret Meeting Between Ava and Harris?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, Ava and Harris have a secret meeting where they'll likely talk about drugs and recent police raids. Last time, Ava slapped Harris after he tried to kiss her, hinting at some mysterious tension between them.

Now meeting in secret, they have a lot to discuss, including the tainted drugs, their complicated relationship, and what really happened during their last encounter. Ava may also have to address her newfound feelings for Stefan, complicating things further.

Meanwhile, Stefan faces off with his half-brother EJ, as they continue to clash over their differences. John, after a clandestine meeting, must explain himself to Marlena, who may not buy his story entirely.

Stephanie opens up to her mom, Kayla, about her relationship with Everett, marking a significant step in their communication. Abe and Paulina share news about Paulina's surgery with Johnny and Chanel, raising questions about its implications.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Kristen stops Alex in the Square to tell him Brady spilled the beans about Theresa's relapse. Angry, Alex defends Theresa, saying it was just a slip, and urges Kristen to leave her alone. Kristen hints that Brady may care for Theresa more than just as a co-parent. Meanwhile, Abe and Paulina wake up together, feeling relaxed after their night. Abe suggests continuing to relax, and they share a kiss.

In prison, Clyde receives a troubling call, vowing revenge. In another scene, police investigate a dead body in a warehouse, with Officer Goldman shaken after her first shooting. Jada and Harris regret not capturing the suspect alive. Rafe reluctantly agrees to work with Chad and Everett on the case.

In the Square, Kristen reminisces about her bond with Brady over their child, while Alex subtly hints at his feelings for Theresa. In the warehouse, Jada questions a young officer about the shooting. Meanwhile, Clyde confronts Chad and Everett in prison, taunting them about the drug bust and their past.

