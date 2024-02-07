Deadpool 3 Likely To Have 'Big Game Spot' And Steal The Spotlight During Super Bowl 2024: Report

More than 100 million people are expected to tune in on February 11, for Super Bowl LVIII, as the Kansas City Chiefs will be competing against the San Francisco 49ers. Buying a 30-second ad during the most-watched television event of the year doesn’t come cheap. A prime spot in the first quarter could run for approximately $7 million this year. As the box office struggles to return to its pre-pandemic strength, Hollywood is hoping these massive marketing spends will translate into substantial ticket sales for upcoming blockbusters.

Deadpool 3 likely to take the spotlight in Super Bowl

Paramount projects are preparing for Super Bowl LVIII, featuring Usher's halftime performance, potential Taylor Swift's appearance, and exclusive movie trailers on February 11, to create an entertainment package that transcends football. Ryan Reynolds, a close ally of the pop star Taylor Swift, is also expected to take center stage, adding an extra layer of excitement to this year's big game, and the Deadpool 3 trailer is rumored to dominate the Super Bowl.

Disney Studios aims to make the most of the ad spots, with fans eagerly anticipating the Deadpool 3 trailer, a cinematic event promising collaboration between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman that could reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline. Although Marvel has yet to confirm a release date for the first trailer, the Super Bowl is typically where many drop their first or latest trailers before their theatrical premieres.

Although it's not yet confirmed by either Disney or Marvel, let's hope we see an update on the movie.

The Deadpool Updates account on X posted an update captioning, "'DEADPOOL 3' will have a 'Big Game Spot' that will air during the #SuperBowl and a full-length trailer that will be released online shortly after." Fans couldn't hold their excitement and flooded the comments section under the post.

All other trailers expected to debut during the Super Bowl

Paramount is expected to unveil ads for the post-apocalyptic horror prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, the biopic Bob Marley: One Love, and IF, the live-action fantasy comedy directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds. The studio’s outsized presence makes sense because the big game will air on CBS, a sister company of Paramount.

Paramount will use promotional space for Paramount+ during the Super Bowl, including eight ads for titles like Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Knuckles; The Tiger's Apprentice; The Family Stallone; and The Chi. The company will also highlight titles already on the streamer, such as Halo, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, and UEFA Champions League. The general Paramount+ ad that showcased the streamer's diverse offerings, such as Survivor and Star Trek, will also return. This move will help Paramount+ maintain its presence in the Super Bowl.

Universal is reportedly spending a significant amount on Super Bowl Sunday to keep promotional efforts a surprise. The company is expected to showcase its pink and green magic in director Jon M. Chu's adaptation of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Other potential films include The Fall Guy, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic.

Major studios like Warner Bros., Sony, and Netflix are expected to not run trailers for upcoming films, despite having numerous upcoming events. Sony's absence is not surprising as it typically sits out the Super Bowl. Sony won’t be offering fans a peek at Bad Boys 4 or the next Ghostbusters. Warner Bros. has already broken the bank by showcasing Dune: Part Two during the AFC and NFC Championships on January 28.

It’s somewhat surprising that Amazon won’t be promoting any titles, such as the upcoming Anne Hathaway rom-com The Idea of You, as the tech behemoth ups its theatrical game. Last year, Amazon plunked down more than $7 million for a 60-second spot for the Ben Affleck-Matt Damon teaming Air, based on the true origin of the iconic Air Jordan sneaker. The sports-themed ad, which ran during the third quarter, took advantage of the millions upon millions of captive spectators.

This year, advertisers can score with more than just football fanatics. Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been an NFL fixture this season and has reportedly even boosted viewership ratings. She’s expected to attend the big game following a tour appearance in Tokyo, and fans will be eager to catch the multiple expected cutaway shots of the Grammy-winning singer.

