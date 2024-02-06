Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, Alex and Kristen, feeling alone in their romantic struggles, find solace in each other's company. They discuss their complicated relationships with Theresa and Brady, with Alex feeling jealous of Theresa's potential feelings for Brady and Kristen seeking clarity on Brady's lack of reciprocation. Will they find solutions to keep Theresa and Brady apart?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rafe Hernandez and the Salem Police Department are tirelessly combating the spread of tainted drugs in the town, conducting raids and targeting Clyde, the mastermind behind the epidemic. Chad and Everett visit Clyde in prison, posing a challenge for Chad as he confronts his sister's killer. Can Chad control his emotions during the interrogation?

On a lighter note, Abe and Paulina are enjoying a peaceful phase in their marriage despite Abe's memory loss and Paulina's health issues. After a special night together, they relish a morning free from drama, focusing on their love and positivity.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Johnny and Chanel are cozy on the couch by the fire in the mansion. Chanel jokes about the DiMera curse, but Johnny reminds her of the troubles women faced marrying into his family. He suggests they focus on their happiness together instead.

Meanwhile, Ava and Stefan recover in bed after being together. Stefan regrets their actions, blaming himself for betraying Gabi. Ava agrees, feeling guilty too. They agree to keep their affair secret, especially since Stefan has more to lose. However, Stefan realizes Ava's feelings for Harris.

John presses Konstantin for information about The Pawn, unaware of Stefano's involvement. At the mansion, Johnny tells Chanel about his past possession and warns her of the DiMeras' influence. Chanel isn't worried and doubts anything will stop them from being together, pondering if Chad's words bother Johnny.

Abe and Paulina share a special night together, despite Abe's memory loss. Paulina reassures him, reminiscing about their past intimacy. In the Square, Wendy discusses Ava and Stefan with Tripp, suspecting Stefan's involvement in a mystery.

