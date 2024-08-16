Deadpool & Wolverine's Billy Clements Responds to Kevin Nash’s Critique

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters often change and are played by different actors. One character is the Russian, a well-known villain who has fought the Punisher in previous films. Kevin Nash’s portrayal of the Russian in the 2004 movie The Punisher impressed many fans with its intense scenes.

Fast forward to 2023, and Billy Clements stepped into the universe of Deadpool & Wolverine, giving it a fresh twist. However, this thing didn’t sit well with Nash and he made some sharp comments. He expressed dissatisfaction with how the character looked in the new film. Let’s dive into the details of this whole story.

Kevin Nash criticizes the new Russian

During a recent episode of his podcast, Kliq THIS, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on seeing The Russian in Deadpool & Wolverine. He didn’t hold back, saying, “That looks nothing like the character I played. It looks like they gave somebody a favor.” Nash wasn’t exactly pining for the role himself, noting that, at 65, he’s not too keen on the rigorous demands of acting.

Billy Clements worked hard to bring his own version of The Russian to life. He is a seasoned stunt performer with credits in major films like Dune: Part Two, Tenet, and Fast X. He didn’t take Nash’s comments lightly. Despite the critique not being directed at him personally—Nash mistakenly identified him as Canadian wrestler Kevin Owens—Clements felt the need to respond.

Billy Clements’ response

He shared a video on Instagram to address Nash’s comments directly. Moreover, he admitted to watching Nash’s version of the Russian 100 times. Clements also acknowledged the impact it had on him. But then he also defended his own portrayal, explaining that his version of the character was way more different.

There are lots of different Wolverines in there. My character’s obviously a different variant [of the Russian],” he pointed out. This is a nod to the Marvel multiverse concept. Their multiple versions of characters can exist simultaneously, each with its own unique take.

Clements explained why Nash’s comments affected him deeply. He had worked hard to get this role, training for seven years and starting as an extra. “Doing everything I can, audition after audition after audition, just trying the best to get where I could. To finally get that role was an honor. You know, it meant so much to me—everything in the world. I couldn’t believe I was a genuine Marvel character,” he added.

Nash’s reluctance to return to acting

While Nash’s comments may have seemed harsh, he also made it clear that he wasn’t eager to return to the silver screen. He is reluctant, even if Marvel asks him to reprise his role. Nash reflected on the tough routines of acting, expressing a desire for a more relaxed lifestyle now. At the age of 65, he no longer enjoys the demanding nature of acting and prefers a slower pace of life.

Kevin Nash’s role as The Russian in The Punisher is well-known for its intense fight scene. Yes, the fight scene with Frank Castle (played by Thomas Jane). Despite this serious incident, Nash did not hold any resentment towards Jane. Instead, he made light of the situation later on. Jane even mentioned that he sent Nash a couple of cases of beer as an apology.

More about the character of The Russian

The Russian is a notable villain in the Punisher’s world. Kevin Nash’s portrayal in the 2004 film is iconic. Nash’s physicality and comic-book-accurate look made his character memorable. He was a towering, blonde, clean-shaven brute—all that fans love.

In 2024, Billy Clements took on the role of The Russian in Deadpool & Wolverine. This time, his version featured brown hair and a beard. The new look and the film’s tone offered a fresh take on the character.

As for The Russian, who knows what the future holds? The Marvel multiverse is full of infinite possibilities and Billy Clements could very well return in another variant form. Well, for all the future updates on Marvel Cinematic Universe, stay tuned to PINKVILLA!

