Deadpool & Wolverine Ending EXPLAINED: How Does Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's MCU Blockbuster Draws To A Close?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

Fans have been waiting for Deadpool and Wolverine for quite some time. It was anticipated that Marvel Studios would take over Fox's R-rated movie franchise. Hugh Jackman's return as Logan has also been eagerly anticipated. Jackman is wearing the iconic yellow and blue Wolverine suit this time.

It isn't an easy mission for Deadpool and Wolverine in the movie. A Multiversal threat threatens to destroy Deadpool's home, putting Logan and Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson in danger. Logan has a chance at redemption, although Wade's lies and attitude lead to a lot of fighting. In one of the most explosive endings of the MCU, they put aside their differences.

Deadpool & Wolverine are faced with the psycho, Cassandra Nova

Logan and Wade are thrown into the Void, which was introduced in Loki Season 1. As a result of Deadpool stealing Logan from Logan's reality, they have been pruned out of existence. To ensure Wade can be with his loved ones, Logan will act as the "anchor being" to stabilize Wade's reality (Earth-10005). Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who leads a rogue cell of the Time Variance Authority, banishes them in order to show that they can enhance the TVA's efficiency by using a Time Ripper to end Wade's world. Ultimately, Wade and Logan form a team to face Cassandra Nova in the Void.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Henry Cavill in Deadpool & Wolverine? Cameo Rumors Explained

In the Bordlerlands, a wasteland where people try to avoid Alioth in the Void, Cassandra has been given free rein as the twin of a dead Professor Xavier variant. Together with Wesley Snipes' Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Channing Tatum's Gambit, and Dafne Keen's X-23, they rebel. Wade plans to obtain Juggernaut's helmet, place it on Cassandra, nullify her powers, and get her to send them back using a secret time device which looked a lot like it belonged to Doctor Strange. In order to escape the Void, Pyro shoots Cassandra and brokers his own deal with Paradox.

He is knocked out by Logan and Wade, and Wolverine redeems her. Xavier wouldn't want him to stand aside and watch someone die, so he asked for the helmet to be removed. As the movie progressed, Logan was plagued by his abandonment of the X-Men. After a night of drinking, he returned only to discover that they were dead. To exact revenge, he killed a slew of people, both good and bad. The suit made him feel like a hero and a part of his X-men team but now he wants to be the Wolverine everyone thinks he can be.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine fight the Deadpool Corps

After healing, Cassandra sends them to Wade's TVA cell with the device (a sling ring from a sorcerer). Just as Alioth devours her base, it happens. However, Cassandra decides to break bad again after killing Pyro. Having been betrayed by Pyro and being deemed a wildcard by Paradox, she cannot trust anyone. Having learned of the Time Ripper from Pyro's mind, Cassandra heads over to destroy the TVA. She can devour worlds with this apocalyptic device.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Who is Dogpool? Explained

She will tear apart all realities because the Multiverse never loved her. In order to use the machine, the psychic kidnaps Paradox and heads over to it. Logan and Wade try to stop her, but their efforts are interrupted by her lackeys: the Deadpool Corps. Logan and Wade use Nicepool as an ally in an intense fight. Thanks to Wade's use of Nicepool as a shield, this results in Nicepool's death. Wade doesn't mind that Nicepool has no regenerative abilities since he will now be able to raise Nicepool's Dogpool all by himself.

Advertisement

The Deadpool Corps regenerates after being sliced up, however. Then Peter shows up right when it looks like Wolverine and Deadpool are going to be killed. Deadpools all have a Peter, and they'll listen to him no matter what. Having a nice attitude comes across as Peter's power. Wade is reassured that Peter is his anchor. Peter initially tried to convince Wade to keep being a hero.

After Wade's Cable drama, the Avengers on Earth-616 rejected his application, resulting in Wade destroying the time-slider and sulking for years. Even though it alienated his beloved, Vanessa, Peter remained faithful. He constantly reminded Wade to be a hero. Seeing Peter in Wade's old X-Force costume motivates Deadpool in a way he has never experienced before. After making peace with the Corps, Logan and he set out to stop Cassandra.

ALSO READ: 'Most Stunning Custom LadyPool Couture': Blake Lively Praises Her Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere Look

It's Deadpool & Wolverine against the Time Ripper

Paradox reveals to Wolverine and Wade that the machine has an outlet. The machine will be de-powered if someone forms a bridge between the positive matter tube and the anti-matter tube. Short-circuiting the ports Cassandra stuck her hands into will fry her and the device. Logan is knocked around by Wade and Wade decides to make the sacrifice. He believes Wolverine deserves a second chance. Since Wade lied to Logan about the TVA undoing his past, he owes Wolverine a favor.

Advertisement

Wade forms the bridge, but he cannot reach the other tube. In order to complete the circuit, Wolverine breaks down the door, holds Wade's hand, and extends his claws. Both Wade and Logan absorb the energy, killing Cassandra in the process. It affirms that they are friends who will do anything to save Wade's reality. Having worked alongside X-23 and others, Logan understands what family means again. Due to the fact that two men shared the bridge, they were able to survive.

The real TVA, led by Loki's B-15, arrives. As a result of Paradox's attempt to cover up his crimes, he is imprisoned. In another comedic scene, Peter vouch for Logan and Wade, showing even the TVA respects him. B-15 says it's impossible and unnecessary to undo Logan's past. Wade asks if Logan's past can be undone. "Without it, he wouldn't have become the best Wolverine ever," as Deadpool eloquently puts it. The TVA departs, leaving Wade and Logan to eat shawarma and parody The Avengers' post-credits.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Soundtrack List: Complete List Of Songs Used In Movie EXPLORED

Logan has finally found peace. As he plays with Dogpool, he accepts that superheroes can overcome depression, adversity, and pain. Furthermore, Deadpool is elated not only because Wolverine's soul has been saved, but also because he has saved his world. Having encountered many Wolverine variants across many realities, he thought this was the worst. However, Logan changed the course of his life, saving his loved ones in the process.

Advertisement

A new family and fresh start for Deadpool & Wolverine

Wade doesn't want Wolverine to be on his own again. Deadpool invites Wolverine home to bond with Blind Al, Colossus, Shatterstar, and the rest of his family. Wolverine isn't churlish or bitter this time. Having people who love him in a new world where he can start over makes him happy. There is no point in experiencing life alone. Wade's picture of the inner circle drives him to atone throughout the movie, so he accepts meeting everyone in person.

It is a big bonus that the TVA rescued X-23 and brought her home. In Logan, she lost her Wolverine, but now she has a new one. Ironically, her speech also helped Logan to remember that everyone believed in him. Wade is later encouraged by Wolverine to make amends with Vanessa, forming him into a big brother. Wade has his idol, his dream team-up, and an even bigger family, while Logan has a healed soul, something he never thought he'd find in Shawn Levy's film.

Currently, Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Shocks Gym Manager With Surprise Visit