How Is Deadpool And Wolverine's Relationship Depicted In Marvel Comic? Exploring Winter Soldier's Role In Duo's Bonding

Deadpool & Wolverine saw the Logan actor uniting with Ryan Reynolds on the big screen for the latest Marvel movie. While the film explores the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine, the comics also mention the bond between the superheroes, who came face-to-face because of the Winter Soldier.

According to the storyline of the comics, Logan and Wade Wilson have been enemies. The movie's narrative showcases how Wilson initially finds his pal to be from various timelines, and as the duo begins to work against the evil, they become friends.

However, the book revealed that it was the Winter Soldier and his sidekick, Bucky, who had been in enmity with the Wolverine. Not only did they try to destroy the X-Men variant, but they also murdered Logan’s love interest, Itsu, and his unborn child, who was later discovered to be living under the name of Daken. The Winter Soldier then hired Deadpool to kill Wolverine.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: All Unanswered Questions Left By The Film Explored

After the duo stood against each other in a fight, they almost pushed the other one to death. After brutal combat and a series of inevitable traps, Deadpool also tries to kill Logan by drowning him in the pool. Meanwhile, when his kid learns about the incident, Daken saves his father and takes up a fight with Wade Wilson. Post the combat, the fans have not been able to know if Deadpool and Wolverine ever met each other again or not.

As per the Marvel film, not only did the duo interact with each other in multiple timelines, but they also went on to become friends by the end. The movie, too, involves fights with claws and guns, but they turn into a team against Cassandra Nova’s evil. The film has been well received by the audience and declared a super hit at the box office.

Advertisement

While Deadpool & Wolverine have captured viewers for its mega-action experience, the cameos, too, have been the talk of the town. The movie saw the return of Blade star Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Jennifer Garner, who played Elecktra. The Marvel heroes, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, too, made an appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds REVEALS One Line From Movie That Cracked Him Up; Check Out