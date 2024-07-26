Deadpool & Wolverine: All Major Characters We Meet From The Multiverse

Warning: Major Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers are ahead.

The engrossing hype for Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to an end as the movie has finally made its theatrical debut. It was no surprise that Marvel Studios’ biggest preparation for 2024 had a stunning start after being certified fresh on Tomatoemeter following the early reviews. The multiversal madness that the movie delved into is also the primary highlight that enhanced the hype so far constantly teasing us the overwhelming cameos. Here are the obvious and surprising cameos in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led movie.

X-23

Dafne Keen’s Laura aka X-23 revelation was a major disappointment among fans as the final trailer of the movie teased her cameo, just a week before the release of the movie. Fans would certainly love Keen’s appearance revelation on the big screen after the actor kept the big secret for far too long.

However, it was not irreversible damage because Keen’s character is quite prominent compared to what we were teased about in the final trailer. Certainly, the version of Laura in the movie is the same as Logan who witnessed the tragic sacrifice of Logan, her biological father. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Keens’ Laura is one of the catalysts that drives the narrative forward as she was the one to save the title heroes from Cassandra Nova's psychic attacks bringing them Juggernaut’s helmet after cutting his head off.

Elektra

Jennifer Garner’s return as Elektra was not much of a shocker for fans as her involvement in the film was teased back in July 2023 following a report from The Hollywood Reporter. However, Marvel Studios kept it quiet so far. The actor previously appeared as Elektra in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra.

Garner's Elektra costume in Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be a darker red shade, a mix of her previous two films playing the character with traces of comic book tint. The character is one of the last surviving members of the resistance heroes residing in the Void.

Blade

While the Blade reboot is still in developmental hell, the return of Wesley Snipes as the iconic vampire hunter was surprising for many. Returning to his character 20 years after Blade: Trinity, Snipes gave his cameo a hilarious touch poking at Marvel Studios’ constant delays for the reboot of the fan-favorite franchise.

Reynolds even delivered one dialogue "There is only one Blade" showing that Snipe’s portrayal of the iconic character is evergreen.

Gambit

Channing Tatum finally gets to play Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, fulfilling a role he pursued for years. Tatum was linked to Gambit back in 2014 and even appeared at San Diego Comic-Con 2015 with other Marvel stars, but the project was canceled after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Tatum's Gambit is integral to the plot and includes meta-jokes about the failed Gambit film. His character humorously laments his unfulfilled potential, with Deadpool mocking his exaggerated Cajun accent, making it a standout moment for fans.

Hulk

Hulk is one of the most popular characters in Marvel with multiple versions of the characters appearing across media including movies, television shows, and comics itself. The Hulk appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, however, is not the one currently existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played by Mark Ruffalo.

In the Shawn Levy-directed movie, Deadpool is trying to find a new Wolverine to anchor his universe after the previous one died in Logan. He encounters a Wolverine in the classic orange and brown costume from the comics, about to face the Hulk. This scene nods to Wolverine's debut in The Incredible Hulk #181 and recreates the famous cover of Incredible Hulk #340, showing the Hulk's reflection in Wolverine's claws.

Lady Deadpool

If there is one character that has created the most hype and debate among fans, it has to be Lady Deadpool. After multiple teases, fans were divided over speculating who would play the character, Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, or Taylor Swift who was rumored to be attached to Lady Deadpool.

The answer is finally revealed, it’s not Swift. It is Lively who engages in a fight with Reynolds’ Deadpool in the movie.

Kidpool

Kidpool, a child version of Deadpool, is played by Walker Scobell, known for The Adam Project and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Alongside a baby Deadpool, Kidpool is part of the Deadpool Corp. Though not a Young Avenger in the comics, his inclusion hints at potential future storylines. Kidpool joining the Avengers before Deadpool presents many comedic opportunities for Marvel Studios.

Headpool

A standout in the Deadpool Corp is Headpool, a floating Deadpool head adapted from Marvel Zombies. Unlike initial rumors suggesting he’d be the decapitated head of Weapon XI from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, this version is a zombified head with a Southern accent, voiced by Nathan Fillion. This marks Fillion's latest MCU role, following his appearances as the Blue Alien prisoner in Guardians of the Galaxy and Master Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He will next appear as Guy Gardner in James Gunn's Superman.

Deadpool & Wolverine cameos made the movie more engrossing. Also, it was a treat for fans to relive the nostalgia of seeing their favorite characters making into the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in theaters.

The Human Torch

Chris Evans who is known for his MCU role Captain America has returned to play another character he played in his Fantastic Four movies. For nine years, Evans was iconic as Captain America, a role that elevated him to global stardom. However, before embodying Captain America, Evans was the Human Torch, playing Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). Evans' return to the MCU is special as he came back under the banner of Marvel Studios five years after Avengers: Endgame.

