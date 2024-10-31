Did Ariana Grande Hid Candy In Her Costume While On Sets Of Wicked? Find Out As Co-star Spills Beans

Ariana Grande is set to star in the upcoming fantasy film Wicked. The actress plays the character of Glinda in the movie, and her co-star, Michelle Yeoh, recalled fun incidents from behind the scenes of the film.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed that Grande wore a pink costume throughout the filming schedule on the sets, which also matched the color of the candies. Therefore, the actress-singer would hide some of the sweets in her costume.

In conversation with People Magazine, Yeoh shared that as Grande stuffed her corset with candy, the crew members around would look at her, wondering what she was doing.

The actress who takes on the role of Madam Morrible in the movie revealed, “She’ll be eating, like, candy, and suddenly she’ll stuff it down her corset. We’re like, ‘What the heck?’ She goes, ‘By the end of the day, when I open my corset, all these things fall off!’”

Meanwhile, Grande and Yeoh will star in the new musical fantasy alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, and the Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

The movie revolves around Erivo, whose character is majorly disregarded due to her green skin. However, her friendship with Glinda is more for the generations. However, their bond takes a shocking turn after Elphaba’s encounter with the Wizard of Oz.

According to the synopsis of the film, “Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity. Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroads as their lives begin to take very different paths.”

The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, is written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. Wicked is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22.

