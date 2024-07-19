Billy Ray Cyrus Requests Medical Records Of Firerose's Planned Mastectomy Amidst Contentious Divorce Battle

Billy Ray Cyrus has requested medical records about his soon-to-be ex-wife Firerose’s mastectomy amid their messy divorce battle. According to documents accessed by The U.S. Sun, the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, requested the “complete file, including but not limited to any medical records for Ms. Hodges related to the BRCA1 gene; appointment notes; and scheduled operations and surgeries.”

In a separate filing, Firerose, 37, accused the country crooner of petitioning for divorce a day before she was to begin procedures for a double mastectomy after doctors diagnosed her as a potent carrier of the aforementioned gene mutation.

What is the BRCA1 gene? All we know of Firerose’s alleged mastectomy surgeries

The BRCA1 gene puts a person at high risk of developing breast, ovarian, and other types of cancer, per medical records. “About 50 out of 100 women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations will get breast cancer by the time they turn 70 years old,” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to her filing, Firerose was scheduled to undergo her first surgery to reduce the risk of getting cancer on May 24.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce on grounds of ‘irreconcilable differences’ and more

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, his wife of seven months on May 23, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. He also sought annulment of their union on grounds of fraud. Firerose, for her part, accused the singer of subjecting her to emotional, verbal, and psychological hostility.

In her filing, Firerose noted that Billy Ray Cyrus was the one paying the bills for her health insurance and as he filed for separation a day before her planned surgery, she was left searching for an alternate residence on the day she was to undergo the medical procedure.

Since his divorce filing, Cyrus has accused his ex-wife of conducting a campaign to isolate him from his family, making purchases using his business cards, lying by omission when it came to her identity before marriage, and more.

