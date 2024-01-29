Did Dakota Johnson Mock Justin Timberlake's Comeback? Here's What Happened During The Hilarious SNL Opening Monologue

During the recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Dakota Johnson seized the opportunity to humorously mock Justin Timberlake's return to the spotlight, specifically focusing on his upcoming album and world tour. The playful banter unfolded during Johnson's opening monologue, creating an entertaining interaction between the former co-stars.

Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake's reunion

Johnson and Timberlake, who shared the screen in the 2010 film 'The Social Network,' found themselves in a reminiscent "sort-of reunion." Johnson playfully acknowledged their previous on-screen collaboration, setting the stage for the comedic exchange. “I’m so happy you chose my show for your comeback,” Dakota told Timberlake, Timberlake said: “It’s, uh… Hmm… Comeback… is that what we’re calling it? OK,” to which Johnson replied: “Yeah! I mean comeback in a good way,”.

Justin Timberlake's musical return

As Timberlake took the stage as the musical guest, promoting his new single 'Selfish' and the forthcoming album 'Everything I Thought It Was,' Johnson couldn't resist poking fun at his musical "comeback." During the night, Timberlake was involved in the sketches of the show.

Banter unleashed between Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake

The comedic banter reached its peak when Timberlake questioned the term "comeback," leading to a witty exchange with Johnson defending the choice of words. The interaction culminated with Timberlake jokingly referencing his iconic "bringing sexy back" era in a humorous way. Timberlake said: “Ah, OK. I see what this is. This is where we make a joke like, ‘First he was bringing sexy back and now he’s bringing cumming back.’” “I wouldn’t phrase it like that,” Johnson replied.

In addition to the SNL banter, Timberlake showcased his musical prowess by performing 'Selfish' and an unreleased song, 'Sanctified.' As the artist gears up for his first live shows in the US in five years, including stops in major cities, the amusing SNL exchange adds an extra layer of anticipation to his upcoming endeavors. Stay tuned for more updates on Justin Timberlake's musical journey and his highly anticipated world tour.

