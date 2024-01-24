Did Kanye West Just Invite Paparazzi Into His Studio To Photograph Bianca Censori? Find Out What He Had To Say

Kanye West is always making headlines these days for his drastic fashion choices. The rapper recently debuted his extravagant titanium dentures that left the fans an equal bit stunned and amused. But this time around, Kanye is making headlines not for his fashion choices but for his wife Bianca Censori's. Censori, who is more often than not seen in explicit and revealing outfits, was photographed in a full-body fur coat with a matching hat on Tuesday. Point to be noted, she was photographed by a pack of photographers invited and instructed by her husband, Kanye West. Want to know what went down? Read more.

Kanye West leads paparazzi to wife Biance Censori for an impromptu Photo Session

Paparazzi following Kanye West throughout the day is not a novel thing but things took a surprising turn when the Donda rapper invited a flock of photographers inside his private studio for an impromptu photo session. The subject for them was not Kanye, but rather his wife Bianca Censori, who was dressed in fur from head to toe which gave away nothing more than the lower half of her face at most, per TMZ.

As Kanye led the photographers inside the studio with a white background and big lights and instructed them about his preferred camera angles for his wife, the model in this instance, Bianca happily posed. She was instructed by her husband to walk back and forth for the cameras to which she neatly obliged. The photographers asked Kanye if they could get a face shot of the model but she didn't seem to agree. Kanye could be heard asking his wife, “Babe do you want it with the face or no?” What Bianca replied to the questions was muffled by the noise of camera shutters but she at last did not take her giant fur hat off, leaving photographers to just capture her outfit. The photos sesh lasted for a whole five minutes before Kanye led them back out with a smile on his face. Bianca too cheerfully bid them goodbye after posing for pictures. “appreciate you Kanye,” one of the photographers could be heard saying in the video shared by TMZ.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori faced a loud street confrontation

In other news, Kanye West and Bianca Censori got cursed at by a random LA man on Monday.

The celebrity couple were spotted on Melrose Place, in LA when an unknown man approached them and began shouting profanities. In a video made available by TMZ, the man can be heard telling Kanye, who now goes by Ye, he “ain’t Sh*t.” The man claimed he was god with a capital G. The incident did not seem to phase Kanye too much as he got inside the car with his wife and cracked the window open. He “didn't drive off in a hurry,” TMZ reports.

Currently, nothing is known about the man who confronted Kanye and his wife who was accompanying him and Ye does not seem in the mood to press charges either.

