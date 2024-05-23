PICS: Ranbir Kapoor serves daddy goals with THIS cutesy gesture for daughter Raha; fans gush over ‘pookie’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple is also proud parents to a daughter, Raha whom they welcomed in 2022. Nearly a year later, on Christmas 2023, the couple revealed their daughter's face. Since then, she has been the most loved star kid on the internet.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia have never left a chance to express their love for their daughter. Now, once again, the actor served major father goals as his latest picture went viral on the internet with a cutesy gesture for his daughter, leaving fans gushing over.

Ranbir Kapoor dons t-shirt with daughter Raha's name on it

The latest pictures of Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor have taken the internet by storm. In the pictures, he was seen posing with a fan, flaunting his new clean-shaven look. The star looked handsome in a pink t-shirt paired with a blue denim pant and a stylish cap. However, fans were sent into a frenzy by his cutesy gesture toward his daughter, Raha Kapoor.

If you notice clearly, one can see the little munchkin’s name on the t-shirt written in Hindi, accompanied by what appears to be a cute panda. This gesture yet again won over the internet and in no time, the pictures of the star went viral on the internet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the latest pictures

As one can expect, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actor’s cute gesture. A fan wrote, “Pookie in pink,” while another fan remarked, “so sweet,” while a third fan mentioned, “such a sweetu ....he wearing tshirt with Raha's name on it cutest dad to exist #RanbirKapoor”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to move to their new bungalow soon

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new bungalow have been under construction for a while now. Now, according to a report published in Hindustan Times, the family will be moving into their new abode in the next two-three months.

“The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done, and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to,” a source was quoted as saying.

On the professional front, RK will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and more.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s performance in Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank gets special mention by The Academy; fans go gaga