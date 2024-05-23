Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 23, reveal more about Everett, as Jada, Marlena, Rafe, Eric, and Stephanie see a different side of him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Everett (Blake Berris) has puzzled everyone in Salem. He claimed he wasn't Jada’s (Elia Cantu) ex-husband, Bobby, and first refused to sign their divorce papers. Later, he did sign them but still insisted he had no memories of being Bobby, cheating on Jada, or loving her. Despite this, Everett is flirting with Jada, even in front of Rafe (Galen Gering).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) believed Everett's amnesia story and forgave him for breaking her heart and dating her while married to Jada. But this new Everett seems fun, and she considers reuniting with him. Her feelings change when she sees him hit Eric (Greg Vaughan). Horrified, Stephanie runs to Chad (Billy Flynn), who quickly thinks badly of Everett, believing he stole Stephanie.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has been seeing Everett for therapy. It's unclear if his confusion as Everett is a sign of progress or regression. After he hits her son, Marlena thinks she finally understands what's going on with her patient. But it might be too late to help him.

Meanwhile, Eric sees things more clearly after his fight with Everett. While Marlena deals with Everett, Eric goes back to his wife. He wants to know why Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) has acted so strangely.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Maggie visits Alex's office to ask for a workspace for Konstantin, but Alex refuses, leading to an argument. Maggie reminds him they're splitting Victor’s estate equally, so he must cooperate. Alex finally agrees but says he'll keep an eye on Konstantin.

Meanwhile, Theresa joins Brady at the Pub and tells him she's back with Alex. Brady sarcastically says it's great and asks about Alex and Kristen. Theresa admits their relationship was just to make them jealous. Brady says he'll never get back with Kristen, and Theresa assures him he'll find someone special. Brady is doubtful.

Chad returns home after a tough school drop-off, and Julie is doing a crossword puzzle. Julie gets a call saying they can move back into the house, and she and Chad celebrate. In the Square, Aaron tells Tate his promposal donuts for Holly will go to waste because her mom won’t let her go to prom.

Chanel sets up her table in front of Sweet Bits when Felicity, a young girl with Down syndrome, brings her Challah bread. Johnny arrives for a taste test, but Chanel feels queasy.

Johnny approves the bread and steps away for a call. Aaron and Tate approach and Chanel brings Aaron's donuts. Aaron introduces Tate to his sister Felicity, who will work at the bakery.

Back in Alex's office, Maggie gets a call from Julie with good news. Alex declares he can now take his rightful place in the family home, which annoys Maggie.

At the mansion, Julie tells Chad she dreamed of Abigail and encourages him to move on and live a full life. In the Square, Johnny learns that his new job offer requires relocation and asks for more time to decide. Aaron is upset that Holly can't go to prom, so Tate invites him to join him and Sofia.

They eat the prom donuts outside the Pub. Theresa grabs a donut and leaves. Aaron worries about being a third wheel, but Tate assures him it's fine and that he plans to give Aaron and Sofia alone time.

Tate admits to Aaron that he and Holly are still together and asks him to keep it a secret. Brady exits the Pub, and Tate lies about planning a surprise for Sofia. Brady reveals that he and Tate's mom will chaperone the prom, making Tate laugh.

At their apartment, Alex tells Theresa he's moving into his father’s home as head of the family. Theresa hints she wants to move in with him, and Alex asks her directly. She says yes, but Alex looks wary as they hug. Outside the Pub, Tate confesses to Aaron that he and Holly are still together and asks him to keep it quiet. Brady tells Tate that he and Tate’s mom will be at the prom as chaperones, surprising Tate.

