Did Taylor Swift just take a sly dig at ex Joe Alwyn during her Eras Tour performance? Fans think so

Taylor Swift might have taken a sly dig at her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn during her Eras Tour concert in Houston.

The Grammy-award-winning singer’s reported breakup with her long-time beau and actor Joe Alwyn has left fans shocked and devasted. While neither Swift nor Alwyn has released any statement on the much-talked-about news, fans have noted certain performance choices by Taylor during her Eras Tour that has left them even more curious.

Speaking of which, Taylor Swift is currently in Houston, where is performing for three nights straight. During one of her performances, she might have taken a dig at Joe Alwyn – at least that is what fans believe. Read on to find out what happened.

Did Taylor Swift show the ‘Loser’ sign to Lover album era during her Eras Tour?

While performing a show in Houston recently, Taylor Swift was seen approaching the different dancers on the stage who are supposed to represent her different album eras. In a video captured by a fan, the 33-year-old singer is seen approaching the dancer who represents the ‘Lover’ album and gestures ‘Loser’ as she holds an ‘L’ to her forehead. For the unversed, the 2017 album is said to be mostly about her relationship with the Conversations with Friends actor.

However, it should be noted that reportedly, during other shows, Taylor has made the ‘L’ gesture on her forehead for other album eras including Red and Fearless too. So, the real meaning of that gesture remains unclear to fans.

Taylor Swift performs an unexpected surprise song at her Houston show

Moreover, Taylor had a very unexpected surprise song for the show. If you were unaware, Taylor likes to perform two surprise songs in her setlist for every show. Speaking of which, in her latest show, Miss Swift performed ‘You’re Not Sorry’ from her 2008 album Fearless. The track is about a terrible former lover and a bad breakup.

In other news, fans noted that Taylor’s close friends like Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters have recently unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram.

