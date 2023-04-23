Taylor Swift Squad: From Gigi Hadid to Blake Lively, here's the history of the girl gang

It looks like Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour not only made her fans go gaga on her, but the H-Town famous girl squad also backed up the ‘Love Story’ singer when her personal life hit the slider.

Taylor Swift, who has been living her Ears Tour in a way nobody would have, has been making quite a headline these days. We were definitely aware of the two peas in a pod friendship with Calm Down singer Selena Gomez, but who knew Taylor Swift has a girl gang that includes top supermodels and Hollywood stars and glamorous actresses?

Who is Taylor Swift’s girl gang?

Swift stepped out in New York City with a group of close friends that included Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and the three Haim sisters: Alana, Danielle, and Este, just a few weeks after her "amicable" breakup from actor Joe Alwyn.

The gang stopped by the exclusive club and hotspot Zero Bond for a girls' night out, according to Page Six.

About the night out and who joined the clan

The outing coincides with rumors that significant figures in Swift's inner circle, including Hadid and the Haim sisters, as well as Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds and Swift's brother Austin, are unfollowing Alwyn in large numbers.

Reynolds' apparent choice to unfollow Joe would be especially significant in light of the heartfelt ode he wrote in Alwyn's honour for the Time 100 list from last year. Swift was seen travelling to dinner with Reynolds and Lively in NYC just before the purported unfollowing binge began.

It does look like Taylor Swift has a gang of influential names to back her up when things go bad. As it can be said, it's Taylor’s era now, but the past has not always been good to her. With friends and lovers, there are foes and enmity too.

In a place where you thrive together and want to be better than everyone, no doubt there will be cutthroat competition, jealousy, and hissing of gossip, which would result in sour friends and relationships.

Considering the same, here is a look back at all those sour relations the Back to December singer had in the past. Who has not only captivated fans around her but also those who wouldn't want the best for her either.

Swift, who has bad blood with people in the industry

1. Katy Perry

Who doesn't know the rage war between the two pop stars? The tour dancers experienced a major blowout. Three dancers from Taylor Swift's Red tour departed early to take part in Perry's Prismatic global tour. Swift outlined to Rolling Stone in 2014 the reasons why this destroyed their connection.

2. Kanye West

Kanye West's unnecessary interruption led to a huge drama that can never be forgotten about. When Taylor Swift entered the VMA stage to accept the Best Music award for "You Belong With Me." West interrupts to add, "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'll let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best music videos of all time."

3. Kim Kardashian

After all that went on with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West when the two were together, Kanye overcrossed Taylor and made the singer come forward and address the issue, which was then taken forward by Kim.

3. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Hosts Fey and Poehler laughed about Swift's ongoing dating during the Golden Globes. "Taylor Swift, what do you know? You don't mess with Michael J. Fox's son, Fey warns the audience.

Amy Poehler answers by suggesting Taylor Swift "go for it." Fey things, "No, she needs some time to herself to understand herself."

4. Nicki Minaj

After being overlooked for the Video of the Year nomination at the MTV Video Music Awards, Minaj was enraged as she tweeted a number of times on how difficult it is for non-whites to get the awards. "Bad Blood" was nominated by Swift, so it was obvious that she would get the award.

5. Kendall Jenner

At the end of 2015, Swift's ex-boyfriend Styles, who was a major character in 1989, got back together with Kendall Jenner, with whom she celebrated the New Year. Although they broke up, she hasn't actually been spotted with Swift since.

6. Zayn Malik

Taylor Swift argued in an open letter to Apple Music that during its June trial period, musicians should be paid royalties. She demonstrates her power in the music industry by having Apple submit to her. Swift was indirectly shot at by Malik, who, for no apparent reason, retweeted a meme comparing Miley Cyrus to Taylor Swift

7. Camilla Belle

Jonas begins seeing Belle soon after the 27-second phone call in which he breaks up with Swift. Swift explicitly states in her song "Better Than Revenge" that Jonas broke up with her because of Belle. Which ignited a feud between Taylor and Camilla.

This goes without saying that a relationship, when broken, would never end on good terms, and considering Taylor’s past, it has never ended in a good way for her. When she does share a personal level feud with her ex

Taylor Swift’s ex, with whom she shares an indifference relationship

Breaking up with Calvin Harris to have a 27-second phone call with Joe Jonas has been a major topic in the past about how things have been for the couple. And when it comes to men who broke Swift’s heart, such as Jake Gyllenhaal, who broke up by saying that he was not feeling anymore between them and left Taylor,

Which again turned out dark with Harry Styles, with whom the relationship didn't last for long, and Harry went up to say that ‘Taylor is not my type, which didn't create enmity between Taylor and her ex, which does result in bad relations

Present: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyne's relationship overview

Taylor claimed in her song "Dress" from her "Reputation" album that she and Joe met for the first time in 2016 at the MET Gala. Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dated for six years. It was claimed earlier this month that Joe and Taylor broke up because of "differences in their personalities" while on Taylor's Eras tour

Taylor Swift’s clan filled up the singer’s ‘BLANK SPACE.

Selena Gomez to Blake Lively Taylor does have people she trusts and finds safe to be with. We all witness different kinds of people, which is exactly what Taylor did with a few of her industry friends.

Taylor Swift shares a great relationship with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Cazzie David, Marta Hunt, Camila Cabello, and the Haim sisters.