Do Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Still Owe Money to Security Guard Over Alleged Backstage Beating? Here's What Report Says

Thomas Weidenmuller is taking further legal steps in relation to the 2019 matter where Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty allegedly assaulted him backstage during one of her shows. He is now enforcing the previous judgment that stated that he should be compensated for more than half a million dollars, per People magazine.

According to the publication, the court documents mentioned that the plaintiff has filed a memo of expenses after the judgment and a write of execution on September 6 and September 13, respectively, against Minaj and Petty for USD 526,110.74.

The judge had given a default judgment as the couple did not respond to a lawsuit that alleged Minaj’s husband broke Weidenmuller, a security guard’s, jaw during her 2019 Frankfurt show, per NME, and VIBE.

According to Vibe, the plaintiff alleged that he had a verbal altercation with the Good Form rapper at the defense of a security crew individual, during which she allegedly hurled her shoe at him before him being struck by Petty.

As per the outlet, at first, Weidenmuller asked for USD 21,000 for his medical bill and USD 700,000 to cover his injuries along with emotional suffering and pain. This amount was reduced by the Judge to a combined sum of USD 503,318. This was granted under a default judgment. Minaj and her husband's failure to take any action in the plaintiff’s lawsuit most probably resulted in the default judgment.

According to People magazine, it seems that Weidenmuller is trying to enforce the prior judgment via a writ of execution that gives the authority to force the judgment of possession that is granted to the plaintiff from the court.

In some cases, the writ will direct authorities to sell or seize the defendant’s non-exempt possessions in order to cover the debt.

Most recently, Petty came under fire for allegedly using a gay slur during Minaj’s TikTok live. He appeared to be seated behind his wife and as she spoke to the audience about not letting anyone “steal” their happiness, he agreed, saying, “That’s right, especially little f--s or f--k boys."

Many fans of the veteran rapper criticized him, as it is a well-known fact that most of her fan base consists of gay people. Many netizens also pointed out that the vocalist did not say anything to him after he blurted out those words.

