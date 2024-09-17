Nicki Minaj Announces Shift In Musical Plans As She Replaces Pink Friday 2 Deluxe With New Album PF3; Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Nicki Minaj is all set to enter a new musical era. The Anaconda rapper, 41, announced over the weekend that instead of a planned Pink Friday 2 deluxe album, she’s decided to drop a third installment in the Pink Friday series. The update came on Sunday, September 15, after the release date of PF2: Gag City Reloaded Deluxe, September 13, came and went without sight of the new set.

In her Sunday post on X, Minaj said that Barbz can expect a release date for PF3 soon.

“Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The ‘anxiety’ song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple of weeks,” she said via X.

Clarifying her decision to change plans, Minaj said that the new music she recently recorded felt “too good to be thrown away” on a deluxe tape. She also assured fans in her message that, in the time leading up to the release of her next album, she’ll give them something to hold on to.

Minaj continued in her tweet: "PF3 is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done."

The singer further expressed she feels excited, blessed, and loved by her fans and has learned a lot since December 8, 2023. Elaborating on her learnings, Minaj said she’s discovered lately how special PF2 is to her because it was her first album after welcoming Papa Bear. She reasoned that the album means a lot to her for so many reasons that the fans aren't aware of, and the record carries music in a specific order to convey a certain message. So, to honor that fact, Nicki will give her last album the “respect and integrity it deserves” and not add anything else to it.

Advertisement

The Barbie World rapper, currently on the second leg of her North American PF2 World Tour, explained that while adding one or two songs to the album initially seemed manageable, adding five to seven tracks felt significant. Minaj further clarified her choice to turn the PF2 deluxe edition into PF3, emphasizing her desire to be intentional with every decision regarding both PF2 and PF3.

Minaj will be in Dallas on Tuesday, September 17, and then make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Miami, and Raleigh before wrapping up the affair in Queens on October 11.

ALSO READ: What Nicki Minaj Net Worth? Exploring The Rapper's Wealth And Fortune