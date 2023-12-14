Does Doja Cat's Agoura Hills refer to Backrooms? Exploring the dark meaning behind her music video

Doja Cat is an artist who excels at captivating her fans through her music videos , with Agoura Hills being a prime example. The music video not only highlights her lyrical prowess but also demonstrates her skill in conveying symbolism.

In the Agoura Hills video, Doja Cat takes fans through three unique and deadly places: the Pink Room, the Dark Room, and the Mall. These levels serve as a reference to the concept of the Backrooms, a surreal and infinite maze where individuals find themselves trapped and must navigate through encounters with hazardous extraterrestrial entities.

Analyzing the entire video, it becomes apparent that the visual style is reminiscent of VHS-found footage, and intriguingly, a search for Backrooms glitches on YouTube reveals similarities with the video's VHS-style anomalies, establishing an apparent reference.

Let's delve into the levels of Backrooms showcased in the Agoura Hills video

1) Kitty Pink Room

First is the Kitty Pink Room, which corresponds to Backroom Level 974. By searching for Backroom Level 974 on YouTube, one can find a room with a similar pink-themed aesthetic as seen in Agoura Hills. In the Backrooms lore, Level 974 is associated with a friendly entity that provides positive vibes in a somewhat eerie manner—mirroring Doja's joyful dance in the Agoura Hills pink room.

2) Level 0

Subsequently, the video transitions to the unsettling Dark Room, synonymous with Backrooms Level 0. Notably, Doja undergoes a transformation in this segment, appearing bald and clad in camouflage. This change in persona aligns with the eerie and dark nature of Level 0, portraying Doja's triumph in navigating and potentially escaping this ominous space.

Additionally, upon closer examination of level 0, you'll notice two iterations of Doja: the Angelic and the Bold, representing her contrasting personas. Moreover, she adeptly alters her vocal delivery, seamlessly transitioning between the Angel and Devil personas while rapping. Also, her altered appearance may symbolize the manifestation of an alter ego within this challenging level.

3) Neon Mall

Lastly, the music video ends with Level 33, also known as the Neon Mall in the Backrooms lore. This portion may signify Doja Cat's successful traversal through the various levels, reaching a vibrant and neon space. The Mall Zone serves as a compelling finale, suggesting a victorious escape from the surreal and hazardous Backrooms.

