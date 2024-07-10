Who Is Anthony Hopkins’ Wife? All We Know About Stella Arroyave

While it is partly true that some matches are made in heaven, most marriages today, despite being deeply in love, require effort, understanding, and mutual respect. One of the most notable couples in Hollywood who have stood by each other through the test of time for two decades is legendary actor Anthony Hopkins and his better half, Stella Arroyave.

The Silence of the Lambs star first met the former antique dealer when he wandered into the shop she worked at, and Arroyave made quite the first impression. While the renowned actor is notable for his evergreen films, his wife generally stays away from the limelight. Despite starting in the industry later in life, Arroyave and Hopkins have been married since 2003, and she has been a fixture in the latter half of his career.

Arroyave is Hopkins’ third wife, following Jennifer Lynton, whom he was with from 1973 to 2002, and Petronella Barker, to whom he was married from 1966 to 1972. The couple also share a daughter named Abigail Hopkins. Let's take a moment and explore all about Anthony Hopkins' wife, Stella Arroyave.

1. Who is Stella Arroyave?

Born in Popayán, Colombia, in 1956, Stella Arroyave grew up in New York City planning to be a lawyer but eventually decided she wanted to pursue acting. She moved to Los Angeles, where she found some work but decided to get involved in antique dealing along the way. Since 2003, Stella Arroyave has produced and acted in three projects. She initially appeared in a side role for the film The Human Stain. Then, in 2007, she produced and starred in Slipstream, a film written and directed by Hopkins himself.

Arroyave then went on to write, produce, and direct Elyse, a film starring her husband as Dr. Lewis. The film has a similar storyline to that of Hopkins's film called The Father.

2. How did the duo meet?

Hopkins and Arroyave had a classic meet-cute in the early 2000s. Arroyave was working as an antique dealer when Hopkins visited her shop in Los Angeles. As he told the Daily Mail in 2013, instead of walking over to greet him, she danced.

At that time, Hopkins had all but given up on marriage. "I am not very good with relationships," he recalled thinking. "With anyone. I can't be locked up with anyone for too long." However, Arroyave clearly changed his perspective. The couple dated for two years before getting married on March 1, 2003, in Malibu.

Celebrities in attendance included Jodie Foster, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Steven Spielberg, Nicole Kidman, Winona Ryder, and several others.

3. Stella Arroyave encourages Anthony Hopkins to indulge in art and painting

Aside from acting, Hopkins also likes to do art. He's been featured in galleries around the world and has even sold some of his pieces. In 2011, Hopkins credited Arroyave for "opening this part of [his] life," as she had encouraged him to make small paintings as party favors for their wedding. "She has more confidence in me than I have in myself," the actor noted.

Furthermore, the actor feels that art is like a form of therapy for him that helps him release stress. Speaking of stress, Stella Arroyave makes sure to maintain a work-life balance. Back in 2019, he admitted to PEOPLE that he is a workaholic and credited his wife for keeping him in harness.

4. Stella Arroyave is working on a documentary about Anthony Hopkins

While speaking with Variety, Arroyave shared that her next project is a documentary about Hopkins. "I've been developing my husband's documentary of his life," she said. Since the actor is originally from Wales, she revealed that some of it has been shot there. The documentary also involved interviewing some close friends of his like Oliver Stone, Jodie Foster, and Ian McKellen.

For the film, she also had the opportunity to speak to one of Hopkins' grammar school teachers, who admitted that he did not think Hopkins would be this successful in life today, especially because he was an introvert and a loner as a child. "His only interests were his piano and drawing," said Arroyave.

5. The couple enjoy small things about life together

Anthony Hopkins is renowned for his portrayal of dark and complex characters across various films and series. These include The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, Red Dragon, Westworld, Fracture, the Thor films, The Rite, Magic, The Bounty, The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case, and Nixon. Previously, in an interview with Parade, he opened up and said that he always likes buying gifts and flowers for his wife.

Hopkins also said that he and Arroyave like to go for drives together and shared their road trip music of choice. "My wife and I have an SUV and like to wander," he said. "We both like country-western music, especially stars like Dolly Parton." The couple also happens to be close friends with actress Salma Hayek for decades and keep meeting her from time to time.

