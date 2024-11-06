'It's About Balance': Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Holiday Self-Care Plans With Face Masks And More

Jennifer Lopez is taking time out for self-care this holiday season and described the mantra behind this strategy as simply: balance! “I don't think there's a busier time of the year than the holidays [but] even during a busy holiday season, I try to keep my routine consistent,” she told PEOPLE. She further shared that her wellness regimen includes working out to stay energized, doing affirmations for positivity, and mindful breathing meditation for peace of mind.

The star, who’s busy promoting her upcoming film Unstoppable—which is co-produced by her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck—wants to kick off her shoes and take some time out for “pampering” in the Holiday season. “Once the kids have gone to bed, I'm like, okay, my time. Put my face mask on. Watch The Great British Baking Show or whatever's on,” she said about “quiet evenings.”

The Atlas actress’s self-care plans will be seamless thanks to the unlimited products from her own beauty brand, JLo Beauty, which recently launched That Limitless Glow Face Masks as part of her six new holiday sets. If fans subscribe to The Gift of Glow Kit, they’ll also get two skincare brushes, and when they subscribe to her Head to Toe Glow Kit, they’ll get JLo’s iconic bling cups as gifts.

“Everywhere I go with my bling cup, everybody's always obsessed,” she told the outlet. “I just carried it around on set because it just reminded me to drink water all day and it’s become a thing — I never expected it to become a thing,” she added.

This holiday season, the On The Floor singer, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, is counting down the days to be with her family. “It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” she said.

She further shared that Holidays have been special in her household ever since she was a little girl. Therefore, she is eager to spend time with her sisters every year to relax, have fun, and create memories. Since they don’t see each other often, they love to catch up on what everyone’s been up to. “It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it,” Lopez gushed.