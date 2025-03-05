Drake Furthers Kendrick Lamar Beef Citing Super Bowl Halftime Show in Defamation Lawsuit; Here's What We Know

It seems that more drama has unfolded when it came to the defamation lawsuit that Drake's lawyers filed against Universal Music Group– in January 2025 amid his and Kendrick Lamar's very public feud against one another.

Now, to fill people in on the latest development of the same, according to Billboard, the music label had previously requested to delay to start of the abovementioned lawsuit.

As per the outlet, Judge Jeannette Vargas’s decision came on Tuesday, that denied UMG’s request to postpone the initial hearing, which is scheduled to begin in April. This decision reportedly came after the God’s Plan vocalist’s attorney filed court documents that mentioned the Damn artist’s much-talked-about Superbowl Halftime performance.

Advertisement

The Canadian rapper’s lawyer had reportedly argued that delaying the hearing would be unfair to Drake, who according to them is subject to the damages while the matter is being handled by the courts. They did this by reportedly pointing out one major example: Lamar’s Super Bowl performance.

According to the publication, the plaintiff’s lawyers penned, “Delaying discovery would unfairly prejudice plaintiff, who is continuing to suffer the consequences of UMG’s defamatory campaign.”

They added, “At the same time UMG has been delaying here, UMG launched new campaigns to further spread the defamatory content, including at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, which had over 133.5 million viewers.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Drake filed his lawsuit in January against Universal Music Group for the diss song made by Lamar– not Like Us, alleging that the label was responsible for defamation by elevating the song’s popularity, per the outlet.

While denying the accusation, the label responded by stating that it wouldn't be logical for it to go against one of its own artists in whom it had made a huge “investment," according to Bilboard's article.