Jennifer Lopez Jokes Her 'Love Will Cost a Thing' Amid US Economy Concerns and Recession Fears; Internet Reacts

Jennifer Lopez took a lighthearted jab at the shaky U.S. economy over the weekend. She reposted a viral meme that referenced her 2001 hit, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, but with a twist.



The 55-year-old superstar, whose net worth is estimated to be $400 million, shared the meme on her Instagram page Sunday with her 248 million followers. She also added a laughing emoji to the post's caption.



The meme read, "Due to inflation, my love will now cost a thing," playfully referring to the title of her iconic track, which boasts more than 206 million views on YouTube.



Meanwhile, some of her fans flooded the comments with loving notes, with one user writing, "That's right sister," another wrote, "lmao exactly mother," and a third said, "She not playin’ games wit’ yall!!"



Lopez’s post comes at a time when many Americans are feeling the economic pinch amid fears of a looming recession, rising consumer prices, and uncertainty over tariff policies under President Donald Trump.



Trump has made conflicting statements about tariff adjustments, fueling further uncertainty in the markets. Talks between the U.S. and China remain muddled, with officials offering contradictory updates.



Meanwhile, on the love front, the singer is rumoured to be dating her current costar Brett Goldstein. The two are currently filming Office Romance together for Netflix. According to In Touch, the two stars are professional on the set and ready to deliver their lines anytime the cameras start rolling. However, in between shoots, it's a love and flirt fest between them, according to the source who spoke to the outlet.

Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in 2022, but they filed for divorce within two years of marriage. They previously dated in 2002. Despite their split, they maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their children.

JLo recently announced her Up All Night Live tour, which will commence in July. She will be touring across Türkiye, Barcelona, Bucharest, Madrid, Budapest, and Abu Dhabi, among other places.

